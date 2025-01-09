Mountaineers Dominate Lady Raiders for Third Consecutive Big 12 Win
Lubbock, TX – The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 3-1) crushed the Texas Tech Lady Raiders (12-5, 1-3) Wednesday night 89-53.
Five Mountaineers hit double figures with senior guard JJ Quinerly leading the way with 21 points while junior guard Jordan Harrison and Sydney Shaw were not far behind with 20 and 19 points respectively, and forwards Kylee Blacksten and Célia Rivière finished with 10 points apiece.
Quinerly and Harrison got the Mountaineers going early, combining for 15 points as part of a 20-2 run to begin the game to give WVU a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
West Virginia used its stingy defense in the second quarter and held Texas Tech to 3-13 from the floor, including just one field goal in the final six minutes of the half to build a 42-17 halftime lead.
The Lady Raiders were able to keep pace in the third quarter, but the Mountaineers continued their onslaught in the fourth, forcing four turners to open the quarter with a 15-3 run.
Sydney Shaw put in 16 of her 19 points on the night in the second half, scoring seven points in the fourth quarter while Rivière produced seven points in the final period to reach double figures as the Mountaineers coasted to a 89-53 victory.