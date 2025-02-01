No. 21 West Virginia Wins Defensive Battle, Knocks of No. 24 Oklahoma State
Morgantown, WV – No. 21 West Virginia held No. 24 Oklahoma State to 21.2% shooting from the field and forced 21 turnovers while junior guard Sydney Shaw put in a game-high 18 points, senior guard JJ Quinerly was not far behind with 15, as the Mountaineers (17-4, 7-3) handled the Cowgirls (18-4, 8-3) Saturday afternoon, 54-37.
West Virginia and Oklahoma State set the tone early on the defensive floor. The two combined for 18 first quarter turnovers and shot 5-18 from the floor with the Mountaineers holding the edge with a pair of threes for a 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Mountaineers opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run. JJ Quinerly hit two free throws after a flagrant foul was issued to senior guard Anna Gret Asi. Then, a second chance opportunity led to a layup for Sydney Shaw followed by a contested lay-in for senior forward Kylee Blacksten for a 16-6 advantage at the 6:06 mark.
Oklahoma State responded with a 5-0 run. However, the Mountaineers countered with six-straight with freshman forward Jordan Thomas working the paint for a pair of buckets for a 23-12 WVU lead with 2:14 remaining in the half.
West Virginia was held scoreless in the final two minutes of the half, but took a nine-point lead into halftime, 25-17.
After Sydney Shaw began the second half with a steal in a layup, Oklahoma State pulled within six after a three and a pair of free throws from junior guard Micah Gray, but again, the Mountaineers answered. First, a three from Shaw, and two defenses rebounds turned into layups in transition for Blacksten and junior guard Jordan Harrison to extend the lead back to eleven, 32-21, at the 4:39 mark of the third quarter.
West Virginia took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter, the two traded trips to the free throw line before a tough drive by Shaw, later adding a free throw to put the Mountaineers up 15 with 6:28 remaining in the game.
Oklahoma State was threatening and cut the WVU lead to nine, but the Mountaineers ended the game with an 8-0 run to seal the 54-37 victory.