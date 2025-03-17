The Mountaineers are Dancing! West Virginia Earns a Bid to the NCAA Tournament
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia will begin its quest for a national championship as a sixth-seed in the regional 2 in Birmingham of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament as the Mountaineers meet either Washington or Columbia in second round in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
West Virgnia finished the season 12th in the NET Rankings, posting a record of 2-5 against quad one opponents, with both wins coming against Kansas State, 4-2 in quad two matchups and a perfect 18-0 versus quad three and four teams.
The Mountaineers began the season on an eight-game winning streak before suffering their first loss at fifth-ranked Texas to finish the nonconference slate 10-1 before posting a 13-5 Big 12 Conference record to end the season 24-7 overall and 16th in the AP Poll.
Guard JJ Quinerly earned an All-Big 12 Defensive Player of the year and All-Big 12 first team selection. The senior averaged a team-high 20.6 points per game while averaging 3.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Forward Kyah Watson earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team after leading the league in 3.2 steals per game. The senior also averaged 5.9 ppg and a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game.
West Virginia will begin its run on Saturday. Tip-off will be announced at a later date.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
In the Gun: WVU Spring Football Updates & Rich Rod Making National News
West Virginia 105-Man Roster Projection: Mid-Spring Ball Edition
MAILBAG: Darian DeVries Questions, Linebacker Depth, Kicking Duties + More