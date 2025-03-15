MAILBAG: Darian DeVries Questions, Linebacker Depth, Kicking Duties + More
With Selection Sunday and the start of the NCAA Tournament early next week, we're going to crack open the West Virginia On SI mailbag a little early this week.
From @BallKnower10:
Q: Who is going to be the starting LBs this year? I assume Carrico and Cutter will play. I heard they got a couple transfers in too, like Chase Wilson and Ashton Woods. Will they play??
A: Chase Wilson and Reid Carrico would probably start if the season started today. Ben Cutter wouldn't be too far behind. Ashton Woods would be in the rotation, but not exactly sure how close he is to seeing a bunch of playing time. Freshman Michael Hastie and redshirt freshman Rickey Williams, I believe, are two guys that could really make a move and surprise some people. Expect another new body or two at the position too because they need more speed here.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: If DeVries does happen to leave for Iowa, who do you think are some candidates to replace him?
A: I never discussed the possibility of DeVries-to-Iowa until the job came open. I don't waste time on hypotheticals, even if there are ties. Anyone can see obvious connections and start running with baseless rumors when a job isn't even open. The same applies here, although I'd love to answer your question with a handful of names. If DeVries were to leave for any job, I'll have a full list of candidates up on the website within a couple of hours. I'll keep my word.
From @TheOtherGygax:
Q: Over/under on what the amount is to keep DDV? And how much sway will Mrs. DeVries have? Let’s say I’m thinking a lot.
A: That's a big guessing game. I'm not sure how comfortable West Virginia would be in the $4 million per year range, but he's certainly deserving of it, or at least north of $3.5M. A pay raise would have been on the table even if this whole Iowa "thing" never came about. You have to pay to keep good coaches around and he's proven to be one of the best coaches in the Big 12 already.
From @chesterhig49501:
Q: RJ Kocan or Ethan Head for the starting kicker?
A: Love this! We've now had questions about the long snapper and kicker this offseason. Ten bonus points for you. I could see a scenario where Kocan does the field goal duties and Head handles kickoffs. Just like the QB competition, we're a long way from this being decided. One may be in the lead now, but if someone has a rough camp, that could change everything. My answer? Whoever kicks it well in August.
