West Virginia Climbs Two Spots in the Coaches Poll

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-4, 7-3) moved up two spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 18 Tuesday afternoon.

West Virginia had a week off after falling four spots in the poll last week following the Mountaineers fourth loss of the season. WVU dropped the second game of a two-game road trip at Arizona before avenging an earlier season loss with its first top 25 win of the year. The Mountaineers used its full court high-pressure defense to hold then-No. 25 Oklahoma State to its lowest point total of the season for a resounding 54-37 win on Saturday.

Sydney Shaw led the team in scoring for the second time this season. The junior guard produced eight of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter to hold off any potential comeback from the Cowgirls. The team’s leading scorer, senior guard JJ Quinerly, put in 15 points and tied a career-high eight steals.

West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night as the Mountaineers host the Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

  1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. UConn

6. Texas

7. USC

8. Ohio State

9. TCU

10. Kansas State

11. Kentucky

12. Duke

13. North Carolina

14. North Carolina State

15.Maryland

16. Oklahoma

17. Tennessee

18. West Virginia

19. Georgia Tech

20. Michigan State

21. California

22. Florida State

23. Alabama

24. Vanderbilt

25. South Dakota State

