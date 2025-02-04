West Virginia Climbs Two Spots in the Coaches Poll
The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-4, 7-3) moved up two spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 18 Tuesday afternoon.
West Virginia had a week off after falling four spots in the poll last week following the Mountaineers fourth loss of the season. WVU dropped the second game of a two-game road trip at Arizona before avenging an earlier season loss with its first top 25 win of the year. The Mountaineers used its full court high-pressure defense to hold then-No. 25 Oklahoma State to its lowest point total of the season for a resounding 54-37 win on Saturday.
Sydney Shaw led the team in scoring for the second time this season. The junior guard produced eight of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter to hold off any potential comeback from the Cowgirls. The team’s leading scorer, senior guard JJ Quinerly, put in 15 points and tied a career-high eight steals.
West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night as the Mountaineers host the Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
- UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. UConn
6. Texas
7. USC
8. Ohio State
9. TCU
10. Kansas State
11. Kentucky
12. Duke
13. North Carolina
14. North Carolina State
15.Maryland
16. Oklahoma
17. Tennessee
18. West Virginia
19. Georgia Tech
20. Michigan State
21. California
22. Florida State
23. Alabama
24. Vanderbilt
25. South Dakota State