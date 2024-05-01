West Virginia WR Graeson Malashevich Enters Transfer Portal
Just before the transfer portal closed, West Virginia lost wide receiver Graeson Malashevich who has played a key part on the special teams unit throughout his career. The news was first reported by Rivals.com.
In 42 career games, Malashevich recorded one catch for 30 yards, returned four kicks for 54 yards, and five punts for 12 yards. In addition to serving as a depth option at receiver, Malashevich served as the team's field goal holder.
Back in 2021, he was named the recipient of Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award which is given to a walk-on team member who has distinguished himself through his attitude and work ethic. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
PORTAL LOSSES
QB Sean Boyle
RB Justin Johnson
FB Luke Hamilton
WR Jeremiah Aaron
WR Cortez Braham
WR EJ Horton
WR Ja’Shaun Poke
OL Charlie Katarincic
EDGE Brayden Dudley
EDGE Jared Bartlett
EDGE James Heard
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye
DL Mike Lockhart
LB Tirek Austin-Cave
LB Lance Dixon
CB Montre Miller
CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp
DB Christion Stokes
S Keyshawn Cobb
S Hershey McLaurin
S Davis Mallinger
K Danny King