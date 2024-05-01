Mountaineers Now

West Virginia WR Graeson Malashevich Enters Transfer Portal

The in-state product is hitting the portal for his final year of eligibility.

Schuyler Callihan

Just before the transfer portal closed, West Virginia lost wide receiver Graeson Malashevich who has played a key part on the special teams unit throughout his career. The news was first reported by Rivals.com.

In 42 career games, Malashevich recorded one catch for 30 yards, returned four kicks for 54 yards, and five punts for 12 yards. In addition to serving as a depth option at receiver, Malashevich served as the team's field goal holder.

Back in 2021, he was named the recipient of Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award which is given to a walk-on team member who has distinguished himself through his attitude and work ethic. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

PORTAL LOSSES

QB Sean Boyle

RB Justin Johnson

FB Luke Hamilton

WR Jeremiah Aaron

WR Cortez Braham

WR EJ Horton

WR Ja’Shaun Poke

OL Charlie Katarincic

EDGE Brayden Dudley

EDGE Jared Bartlett

EDGE James Heard

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

DL Mike Lockhart

LB Tirek Austin-Cave

LB Lance Dixon

CB Montre Miller

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp

DB Christion Stokes

S Keyshawn Cobb

S Hershey McLaurin

S Davis Mallinger

K Danny King

