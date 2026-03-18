Badgers Could Receive Big Financial Boost as Wisconsin Senate Passes NIL Bill

Wisconsin athletics could be in store for some financial reinforcements.

On Tuesday the state senate passed a bill that, among other things, would provide taxpayer funding for the Badgers' athletic department.

The bill narrowly passed, and now heads to Gov. Tony Evers' desk, awaiting his signature.

"The University of Wisconsin-Madison is greatful to the Wisconsin State legislature for Wednesday's bipartisan passage of AB 1034," the university said in a statement, per John Steppe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "Wisconsin athletics faces increasing annual expenses that are putting significant pressure on an already complex athletics business model, affecting every corner of the program."

"The bill will help free up resources that can be reinvested directly into the long-term sustainability of Wisconsin athletics," the statement continued. "Without it, athletics is at risk of falling behind peer institutions that already benefit from more defined state policies and new adjusted financial structures."

Here's how the bill could impact Badgers athletics:

Millions of dollars towards athletic facilities

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the bill would provide $14.6 million for debt service and maintenance of Wisconsin-Madison's athletic facilities with taxpayer money.

The facilities arms race is no longer the defining metric for an athletic department's financial commitment to its programs, but having millions of dollars at their disposal to upgrade and maintain athletic facilities can only help the Badgers. What's more, as mentioned in the statement issued by the university, these incoming funds would help "free up" additional money that can be spent elsewhere.

Essentially, because the bill would cover a portion of what Wisconsin athletics needs to spend on its brick-and-mortar facilities, outside financial investment from donors and boosters could be re-directed towards other key areas, such as NIL funds to help recruit and retain student athletes.

Formalized NIL rules

The bill would also formalize NIL rules for athletes in the state of Wisconsin. Under AB 1034, Student athletes would be prohibited from signing deals that conflict with existing university contracts, feature performance-based incentives or promote alcohol, tobacco, gambling or illegal substances.

This would help provide more structure within which Wisconsin can execute its NIL deals.

What it means

Ultimately, Evers still has to sign the bill into law. But given the fact that it passed a bipartisan vote, the writing appears to be on the wall that AB 1034 will be rendered official soon.

On the surface, more money for athletics facilities doesn't necessarily make Wisconsin any more competitive on the field. But again, by alleviating some of the onus on donors to to foot the bill for facilities, their money can now be re-directed towards other areas — chiefly NIL and its role in recruiting and retaining athletes.

As the cost to field a competitive football and basketball team continues to skyrocket year in and year out, this is a welcome financial breather for Wisconsin athletics.