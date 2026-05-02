Wisconsin Pledge Teases Potential Massive Commitment On Horizon

Wisconsin football recruiting is absolutely on fire as official visit season draws nearer.

On Thursday, the Badgers landed their first defensive line commit in the 2027 cycle with a pledge from Will Zaccagnino. The next day, they landed their second defensive lineman in David Hill. Earlier in the week, the picked up a verbal commitment from Delaware ATH DJ Davis, who will play safety in Madison. Oh, and they also added to their 2026 roster with the top JUCO back in the land, Julian Pope, on Friday as well.

The flurry of commitments bumped Wisconsin's already highly-touted recruiting class up to No. 12 in the country on 247Sports and No. 21 on On3/Rivals.

The Badgers have no shortage of momentum on the recruiting trail, and their current commits are looking to keep it going. On pledge in particular, EDGE Isaac Miller, has made it known that Wisconsin's recruiting department has no plans to slow things down.

Miller, who's been very vocal in helping Wisconsin recruit the rest of its 2027 class since he pledged to the Badgers on March 5, continues to publicly campaign for Wisconsin recruiting.

However, his tone has notably changed since the early days of Wisconsin's 2027 recruiting class, when he was one of just four commits at the time. Back then, it was "come join what we're building." Now, it's more "Look at what we've built; who wouldn't want to join?"

Miller teases Wisconsin's next commitment?

The Badgers have put together one of their best stretches on the recruiting trail since Fickell took the reins in Madison. Not only has Wisconsin continued to fill out its crop of 2027 signees, but the addition of Pope — who will don the Cardinal and White as soon as this fall camp — proves the Badgers are still on the prowl to improve their current roster as well.

With the recent rush of commitments, Wisconsin's recruiting class is really starting to come together, especially in the offensive and defensive trenches. Of the Badgers 12 current verbal commits, seven play along the offensive or defensive lines. Now, they're looking to bolster the second level of their defense.

Regina's quarterback Kyle Tracy (4) celebrates with Regina's tight end Tate Wallace (0). | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin cracked the top six for Wallace on the last day of April, as Miller alluded to in his tweet. The linebacker/tight end from Iowa is a consensus four-star prospect, a consensus top-30 linebacker and the consensus No. 2 player in his state. Tuf Borland is recruiting Wallace for the Badgers — he'd play linebacker in Madison and represent Wisconsin's first addition at that position in the 2027 cycle.