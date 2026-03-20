Badgers Hand Local Rising Star First D-I Offer

Wisconsin football is off to a strong start with in-state recruiting in the 2027 class, already securing four commits from the Dairy State.

The Badgers are looking to lock down the state beyond the next recruiting cycle, however, and that means identifying talent early, well before other Power Four programs come knocking.

That's exactly what Wisconsin did with class of 2029 of Racine Case wide receiver Nicholas Payne Jr., extending him an offer on his visit to Madison during the Badgers' first spring practice session.

Thank God . 🙏🏾



All the early mornings, late nights, and sacrifices are starting to show. To receive a Big Ten offer as a freshman—right here at home—means everything.



This is just the beginning. More work to do. 💯🏈@AntonGraham_ @MJ_NFLDraft @McNamara_247 @Evan_Flood… pic.twitter.com/tdnCyaUNOa — Nicholas Payne Jr. ( Aka Ghost) (@Paynesworld411) March 19, 2026

According to Payne, the offer was extended by assistant wide receivers coach Cam Odom and new wideouts coach Ari Confesor.

Wisconsin hasn't signed a scholarship wideout from inside the state since the 2020 recruiting cycle (Chimere Dike), and even that was an extremely rare occurance. Still, Payne isn't your typical receiver from Wisconsin.

Pop on his Hudl tape, and you see blazing speed coupled with enough wiggle and physicality to make defenders miss. The speed aspect of his game shouldn't come as a surprise, as Payne is a also a track star who boasts a 4.56 40-yard dash, as well as a 22.9 200-meter, in his X profile.

4 hour road trip to and from Madison

•Been up since 4:30 am

•6 hour visit with the badgers

• Pulled up to first HS track meet



NEW RECORD



Track Season has arrived! pic.twitter.com/IKAWelQCmS — Nicholas Payne Jr. ( Aka Ghost) (@Paynesworld411) March 19, 2026

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Payne is still just a sophomore, but he already pops off the tape, mostly due to his speed. He's got the kind of wheels at wideout you rarely see inside the state.

Thus, it's not surprising that other big-time programs are also sniffing around. Wisconsin is Payne's first Division-I offer, but he's also receiving interest from rival Big Ten programs Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. FCS schools including North Dakota State and Northern Iowa have also shown interest. Payne's recruitment hasn't extended outside of the Midwest just yet, but it appears to be only a matter of time.

Payne's recruitment is in its infancy, but this won't just be an open-and-shut case of in-state supremacy for Wisconsin. This kid has clear Power Four potential with his athleticism rarely seen in Dairy State wide receivers. Wisconsin may have home-field advantage, but it'll need to fend off what will surely be strong pushes from a litany of other Power Conference programs.