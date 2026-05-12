Three Takeaways from Wisconsin Basketball's 2026-27 Opponent Reveal

Wisconsin basketball is still in the process of building its schedule for 2026-27, but after a flurry of announcements, it's rapidly coming together.

Tuesday, the Badgers announced an out-of-conference tilt with Auburn in Nashville on Dec. 19, and now, the Big Ten has officially dropped the home, away and doubled-up opponents for each program in 2026-27.

Ready for some BIG matchups next year



🔗 https://t.co/Ob3g6ziWpV pic.twitter.com/BHa5CXs8U8 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 12, 2026

The full schedule has yet to be announced, but with Wisconsin's opponents and locations finally confirmed, there's plenty to glean from the Badgers' 2026-27 slate already. Here's three takeaways from Wisconsin's opponent reveal:

1. Badgers Draw Tough Home/Away Slate

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, the three teams Wisconsin had to play twice were Minnesota (which will remain the case every year), Ohio State and Purdue. The Badgers bested the Gophers both times, but split the season series with the Buckeyes and Boilermakers.



Purdue is a tough team to draw twice any season, and Ohio State obviously gave Wisconsin some problems in that February meeting when the Badgers lost by 17 in Columbus. But in 2026-27, the teams Wisconsin has to face twice gets considerably more challenging.



The Badgers draw Illinois and Iowa in addition to Minnesota for Big Ten teams they'll face twice. Illinois is likely going to be a preseason top-five team after a run to the Final Four and a tremendous offseason, while new head coach Ben McCollum just took Iowa to the Elite Eight his first year in Iowa City. Those are both tough teams to have to face at all, let alone twice in the regular season.

2. Wisconsin avoids intimidating road venues

Michigan fans at the Crisler Center. | Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin will have to play in the State Farm Center in Champaign, and that's certainly a raucous environment. Still, the Badgers snapped their losing streak in that building last season, and otherwise, their road slate looks largely manageable.



Other than Illinois, the toughest arena Wisconsin will have to travel to is the Breslin Center in East Lansing. That's certainly no laughing matter, but when you consider the fact that the Badgers get to face Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue at home — and avoid their respective daunting arenas — Wisconsin got it pretty good in terms of who it plays at home versus away.

3. Trip to Los Angeles in the cards

UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent talks with head coach Mick Cronin. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the expanded Big Ten with four teams from the West Coast, the conference has taken steps to try to limit some of the travel associated with playing a program multiple time zones away. That means road trips out west encompass two games, and in 2026-27, the Badgers will enjoy an extended stay in the City of Angels to face the Bruins and the Trojans.



Last season when Wisconsin ventured out west, they dropped a shocker to Oregon before blowing out Washington. Anything can happen when you have to go on the road in the Big Ten, especially that far from home. This year, it'll be a tougher West Coast road trip, as USC should be vastly improved and UCLA is always pesky at the very least under head coach Mick Cronin.