2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers safety Scott Nelson.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives. 

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether. 

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense. 

Today we turn our focus to former Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson.

Bio

  • Name: Scott Nelson
  • Position: safety
  • Jersey number: No. 9
  • Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
  • High school: University of Detroit Jesuit
  • Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
  • College major: Master's Degree in Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis

College stats

YearGames playedTacklesTFLsSacksInterceptionsPasses Defended

Freshman

9

41

3.5

0

1

7

Sophomore (Injured)

1

4

0

0

0

1

Junior (COVID)

6

22

4

1

2

4

Senior

12

58

3.5

0

1

7

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 205 pounds

Pro Day numbers 

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38
  • 20-yard shuttle: 3.92
  • 3-cone: 6.62
  • Broad jump: 126"
  • Vertical jump: 39.5"
  • Bench press: 14 reps 

Mock draft projections

Scott Nelson's draft stock has definitely risen since his strong Pro Day performance in March. Prior to that point, most experts had Nelson slotted as a potential free-agent signee. He now is projected as a possible late day-three pick or preferred free-agent acquisition.  

Possible teams of interest

Nelson has reportedly met and/or personally worked out with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers. 

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

