Former Wisconsin WR Alex Erickson signs with the Washington Commanders

As a walk-on with the Wisconsin Badgers, Alex Erickson began his career in Madison wearing No. 30 as a wide receiver.

However, it didn't take long for the Darlington (Wis.) native to stand out in practice though, and by the end of his career with the Badgers, he was the leading receiver on the roster in 2015.

Erickson had 141 receptions for 1,877 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his college career with the Badgers.

Since his time in Madison, Erickson has again beat the odds and put together a successful NFL career after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals out of college as an undrafted free agent.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot wide receiver and return specialist signed a new free-agent deal with the Washington Commanders.

Next season will mark the seventh year in the league for Erickson, with the Commanders being his third team after successful stops with the Cincinnati Bengals (five years) and Carolina Panthers (one season).

In his six professional seasons, Erickson has recorded 96 receptions for 1,141 receiving yards and one touchdown in the NFL.

However, Erickson's primary role with the Bengals and Panthers was as a return man, a role he will look to continue on his new team.

Erickson averages 8.1 yards per punt return for his career and 24.8 yards on kickoff returns in 97 career games in the NFL.

Wisconsin fans will best remember Erickson for his standout performance in 2015, in which he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media with 77 receptions for 978 receiving yards. He finished his career with the Wisconsin sixth all-time in receptions for the program.

Best of luck to Alex Erickson in his newest stop in the NFL!

