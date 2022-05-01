2022 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers undrafted free agent tracker
Five former Wisconsin Badgers lived out the ultimate dream for any college football player by hearing their name as part of the 2022 NFL Draft over the weekend.
In the third round, linebacker Leo Chenal was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, and moments later offensive lineman Logan Bruss was picked by the Los Angeles Rams.
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson came off the board next in the fourth round to the Dallas Cowboys,
To conclude the draft, a pair of former Badgers were taken by the Denver Broncos. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen in the sixth round, and cornerback Faion Hicks in the seventh.
While the dream of most college football players is to one day hear your name as part of the NFL Draft, that is not always the path taken to the NFL for a large subsection of the league.
Immediately following the draft, a number of former Badgers were scooped up by NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
Here is a running list of the players and their landing spots:
Undrafted Free Agents - Wisconsin
Linebacker Jack Sanborn
Originally from the Chicago area, Jack Sanborn signed with the Chicago Bears.
(First reported by Courtney Cronin)
Cornerback Caesar Williams
Cornerback Caesar Williams signed with Los Angeles Rams shortly after the draft, joining Logan Bruss, David Edwards, and Rob Havenstein in LA.
(First reported by Doug Kyed)
Wide receiver Danny Davis
Danny Davis will stay inside the state of Wisconsin. He signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.
(First reported by Tom Silverstein)
Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
Kendric Pryor signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, per his Instagram.
Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner
Josh Seltzner will have the chance to block for Jonathan Taylor after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.
Safety Scott Nelson
Safety Scott Nelson signed an undrafted deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday evening.
(First reported by Aaron Wilson)
Quarterback Jack Coan
Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan also signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. He rejoins Josh Seltzner and Jonathan Taylor.
(First reported by Aaron Wilson)
We will continue to add to this list as more names latch on with NFL teams.
Congrats to all of the former Badgers who are off to play professionally.
