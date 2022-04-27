Skip to main content

Former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon re-signs with the Denver Broncos per reports

Gordon will team up with fellow Wisconsin great Russell Wilson in Denver according to Ian Rapoport.

After a drawn-out free agency, one of Wisconsin's very best has finally found a home. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon officially re-signed with the Denver Broncos, on Wednesday night. 

The agreement is reportedly a one-year deal and is worth as much as five million dollars.

Gordon spent the past two seasons in Denver and rushed for over 900 yards in consecutive seasons with 20 combined touchdowns with the Broncos. 

After a historic career with the Badgers from 2011 to 2014, in which he ran for 4,915 yards and 45 career touchdowns in Madison, Gordon has carved out a significant professional career in the NFL. 

The former Doak Walker winner is a former first-round pick by the Chargers, and he is entering his eighth year in the league next fall. 

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has amassed over 8,300 yards from scrimmage in the NFL between the Chargers and Broncos over the course of his career. 

For Wisconsin fans, Gordon will always be remembered for his scintillating junior season in which he ran for 2,587 and was a Heisman Trophy Finalist in 2014. A breathtaking runner, Gordon ran for a career-high 408 yards against Nebraska in what will always be one of the greatest single-game performances in program history. 

This off-season, the Denver Broncos also added former Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson. The two were teammates for Wisconsin's 2011 Big Ten Championship team and will have a chance to reunite in the Denver backfield. It will be fun to watch the two in action together this NFL season. 

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
