Lambeau Field slated to welcome 12 former Wisconsin Badgers during the NFL regular season

Each NFL fan base can now officially start making its fall plans.



The NFL announced the 2026 schedule for each of its 32 teams on Thursday night, slotting in the 17 opponents each franchise will face over a five-month season.



The night also served as the date that upwards of 12 former University of Wisconsin players could have a nearby homecoming, a little more than two hours up the road.



Seven of the nine home games for the Green Bay Packers currently feature at least one former Badger on the roster, adding an extra storyline to some of this fall's upcoming gamedays.



Here's a look at the rostered Badgers who could suit up for Packers opponents this season.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jack Nelson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



Week 3: Atlanta Falcons (Sept 24)



Players: Jack Nelson, Vinny Anthony, Riley Mahlman



Nelson is entering his second season with the Falcons after playing in the final 10 games of the regular season on special teams. He played five seasons (2020-24) at Wisconsin, playing in 51 games and starting 50, including his final 37 games at left tackle.



Anthony and Mahlman are fighting for a roster spot after both signed with the Falcons after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Anthony spent four seasons at Wisconsin (2022-25) and appeared in 47 games, recording 80 receptions for 1,162 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 10 rushing attempts for 63 yards and two touchdowns.



Mahlman was with the Badgers for five seasons (2021-25) and started 43 games at right tackle over that stretch.



Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) in the endzone in the second quarter during their football game Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 5: Chicago Bears (Oct 11)



Players: T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn



Edwards (2014-18 at UW) is entering his eighth year in the league and is looking for redemption after being limited to 10 games with a tackle total (67) that was the lowest since the second season. Edwards did shine in his final five regular-season games, recording 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and a career-first pick-6.



Sanborn (2018-21 at UW) is back for his second tour with the Bears after playing for his first three NFL seasons as an undrafted free agent. He spent last season with Dallas, but lasted only six games - and 34 tackles - before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.



Week 6: Dallas Cowboys (Oct 18)



Player: Jake Ferguson



After competing for Wisconsin from 2017 to 2021, and breaking Lee Evans' school record for consecutive games with a reception during his senior season, Ferguson has developed into a key piece of the Cowboys' offense. Signing a four-year, $52 million contract extension last July, Ferguson responded by catching a career-best 82 passes (fourth-most in the NFL) and eight touchdowns last season. With 231 career receptions, Ferguson ranks fifth all-time among Cowboys tight ends.



Week 8: Carolina Panthers (Oct 29)



Players: Maema Njongmeta, Parker Peterson



A former undrafted free agent, Njongmeta had four tackles in 15 games last season for the Panthers, who plucked the second-year linebacker off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad last September. He played five seasons for Wisconsin (2019-23) and was a third-team all-conference selection after registering 95 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2022.



Petersen began his career at Tulane before closing out his final season at Wisconsin, finishing with 15 tackles in 2025. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent.



Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) reacts after a tackle against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Week 10: Minnesota Vikings (Nov 15)

Players: Joe Huber, Andrew Van Ginkel

Starting 13 games as Wisconsin's left guard in 2023 and 12 games at right guard in 2024, Huber was one of seven undrafted free agents who made the Vikings' initial 53-man roster. He ended up playing in 12 games in his rookie season and made his first career NFL start at left guard against the Cleveland Browns in London.



After logging 99 total tackles, including 19.5 for loss and 12.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles at Wisconsin (2017-18), Van Ginkel developed into one of the league's top 100 players (named No.88). He played in 12 games (11 starts) last season and finished with 54 tackles.



Week 14: Buffalo Bills (Dec 13)

Players: Jackson Acker

An undrafted free agent signee last month, the Verona, Wis., native played five seasons with his hometown team and saw snaps at tailback, fullback, and tight end.



There's no incumbent fullback on the Bills' 90-man roster, and the Bills' defensive coordinator is former UW All-American/defensive coordinator/interim head coach Jim Leonhard. That should be a sign that Acker, who finished his collegiate career with 94 rushing attempts for 415 yards and three touchdowns, will get a decent look.



The Bills also have former Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell, who left the program after two seasons and developed into an All-American at Connecticut.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin defensive lineman Mason Reiger (DL58) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 15: Miami Dolphins (Dec 20)

Player: Mason Reiger



Widely considered Wisconsin's top prospect in last year's draft, Reiger was quickly signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dolphins, who are in desperate need of players who can generate edge pressures. Playing one season in Madison after beginning his career at Louisville, Reiger had 32 tackles, five sacks, one pass-breakup, and 45 pressures with UW.