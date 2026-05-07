Wisconsin Announces Game Time for Blockbuster Clash With Notre Dame

We now know exactly when the Badgers' 2026 campaign will begin.

The Badgers will kick off their 2026 season opener against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay at 6:30 p.m, the program announced.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



Game time vs. Notre Dame has been set for 6:30 PM on Sunday, September 6th on NBC. pic.twitter.com/0BnYFrPsz0 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 7, 2026

Wisconsin will be in the national spotlight to open the season, playing what is extremely likely to be a Fighting Irish team ranked inside the top five. The Badgers get national television — and what promises to be an electric, semi-home environment — right out of the gate in 2026. Here's more thoughts on Week 1:

Wisconsin will immediately draw national attention, good or bad

Notre Dame is of course one of the biggest brands in the sport, and they'll be one of the preseason national title favorites with their loaded roster and experienced, gifted quarterback CJ Carr.

Any game the Fighting Irish play draws eyeballs, but both of these teams will be some of the last programs in the country to start their season. The Week 0 games take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, but the vast majority of teams kick off on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Wisconsin's clash with Notre Dame will share a prime-time TV slot with another intriguing game, Ole Miss taking in Louisville in Nashville. But the Badgers will still have plenty of eyeballs on them that they certainly wouldn't for Week 1 buy game. Instantly, Wisconsin will be thrust into the national conversation — for better or for worse.

Badgers jump into the deep end

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame is easily the best team on Wisconsin's schedule, and as of early May, it doesn't look particularly close.

USC looks dangerous this season. Penn State on the road is always tough. Iowa has given the Badgers fits the past three years as well. Regardless, this is still the most intimidating matchup by a wide margin. Notre Dame will be a top-five team, and you can certainly brace yourself for storylines about how the Irish will be on a warpath after getting left out of the College Football Playoff last season.

On Paper, Notre Dame is a problem. They'll deploy a redshirt sophomore quarterback in CJ Carr, who tossed for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season on 67 percent completion. He's considered an NFL prospect and was a top-ranked recruit out of high school.

The Irish lose their dynamic one-two running back punch of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, but their heir apparent tailback ran for 9.3 yards per carry last season and they've got two experienced, productive wideouts in Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse. They also lead the nation in returning production at 72 percent.