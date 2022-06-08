Skip to main content

Former Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss inks a four-year deal with the L.A. Rams

The Kimberly (Wis.) native, and former Badger, has officially signed his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

With mandatory mini-camps underway around the NFL, the five former Wisconsin Badgers drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft are receiving crucial reps with their new teams.

While the first official summer in the league comes with plenty of excitement and opportunity, it also offers a nice payday.

A week after Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal signed his rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, his former college teammate, Logan Bruss, put pen to paper on his first NFL contract with the Los Angeles Rams as well.

A third-round pick of the Rams back in April, Bruss has signed a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 with an additional $849,024 signing bonus. The deal will pay him just over $1.26 million dollars per season over the length of the contract, according to Spotrac.

Bruss is already vying for playing time with the reigning Super Bowl Champions, working primarily at right guard alongside fellow former Wisconsin offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and David Edwards.

The 6-foot-5 rookie is originally from Kimberly, Wisconsin, and was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Bruss played in 41 games during his career with the Badgers, including 34 starts (25 at right tackle and six at right guard).

As a senior, he was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection and was also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten pick while in Madison.

Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is the only remaining player from Wisconsin, picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, that has not yet signed his contract.

