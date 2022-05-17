Former Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli signs with the San Francisco 49ers

A day after former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel signed a new deal to become a Baltimore Raven, one of his former teammates has landed a new opportunity in the league as well.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers will mark the fourth team for Fumagalli, who has recently bounced around with the New England Patriots and Houston Texans since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

A slew of injuries has limited the 6-foot-6 veteran tight end to play in only 19 career NFL games, all with the Broncos, recording 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

He spent all of last season on New England's injured reserve list.

A native of Aurora, Illinois, Fumagalli actually began his career as a walk-on with Wisconsin in 2013. He was awarded a scholarship prior to the 2015 season, and he would go on to be a multi-year starter for the Badgers.

Fumagalli had two seasons with over 500 receiving yards and was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection at Wisconsin. He saw action in 47 for the Badgers and finished his career with 135 receptions, 1,627 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

He is probably best remembered for his Offensive MVP performance in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan as a junior. Fumagalli had a beautiful diving catch and had a team-high six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in the bowl game.

Fumagalli was a second-team All-American as a senior and the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2017.

The 27-year-old tight end is the latest former Wisconsin player to sign a free-agent NFL contract, joining Alec Ingold, Dare Ogunbawale, Melvin Gordon, Alex Erickson, and Vince Biegel.

