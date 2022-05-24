Skip to main content

Former Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen receiving first-team reps with the Green Bay Packers during OTAs

Cole Van Lanen reportedly earned snaps with the starters on Tuesday.

Following a great career with the Wisconsin Badgers, Cole Van Lanen was fortunate enough to stay inside the state of Wisconsin as a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

A dream scenario for most, Van Lanen actually grew up in Green Bay and played for Bay Port High School. 

Flash forward to Tuesday, the first day of NFL organized team activities, and the local product earned first-team reps at right tackle, according to both Zach Heilprin and Ryan Wood, who were in attendance. 

Van Lanen spent the majority of last season on the practice squad for Green Bay, but with some injuries along the offensive line, the second-year pro is getting a chance to showcase his skills at right tackle. 

OTAs represent the first glimpse of the Packers 2022 team, so there is a long way before Van Lanen is a sure-fire starter, but the fact that he is earning reps is encouraging for the former Wisconsin offensive lineman. 

Van Lanen played in 45 collegiate games with the Badgers and was the full-time starter at left tackle during his final two seasons in the program. 

A former four-star prospect out of high school, Van Lanen was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches as a senior in 2020 and was a consensus second-team pick in 2019 for Wisconsin. 

At 6-foot-4 and a little over 315 pounds, Van Lanen is athletic enough to play both guard and tackle, though most of his time with the Badgers was at left tackle.

Van Lanen is one of 10 former Wisconsin offensive linemen on an NFL roster this summer, with both Logan Bruss and Josh Seltzner now participating in OTAs after most recently playing for the Badgers just last season.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Former Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen receiving first-team reps with the Green Bay Packers during OTAs

