Badgers Land Sharpshooting Guard for First Transfer Portal Splash

Greg Gard has lured his first transfer portal signee to Madison.

Thursday night, Wisconsin basketball landed George Washington transfer guard Trey Autry.

Wisconsin has signed George Washington guard transfer Trey Autry, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports.



Was a three-year starter at George Washington and averaged 11 points per game this past season. pic.twitter.com/Pd3GLQa14l — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 17, 2026

Autry, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, spent three seasons with the Revolutionaries. He totaled 100 games and 68 starts. In 2025-26, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Badgers were in desperate need of backcourt help, and the first of what should be many reinforcements has arrived. On paper, Autry can help the Badgers in numerous ways immediately.

Quick Scouting Report

Autry is an experienced, skilled guard who has thrived at the mid-major level. The 2024-25 season was his best year yet, including in a very crucial category: three-pointers. He shot 38.5 percent from distance on 6.4 attempts per game in his junior season.

Autry was the third-leading scored for George Washington — he wouldn't exactly take over games. His career high is 24 points, and he only hit 20-plus points one time this past season. Still, in his role he was excellent.

He was the team's best long-range shooter, and he was highly consistent in that facet. Autry hit multiple three-pointers in 23 of the 34 games he played. He was primarily a three-point shooter; 79 percent of his shots came from beyond the arc.

If it wasn't already clear enough that he's a skilled shooter, he knocked down over 80 percent of his free throws in each of the past two seasons. Autry is a bucket-getter, which brings us to how he can help Wisconsin in 2026-27.

How Can Autry Help the Badgers?

Jan 30, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) dribbles the ball against George Washington guard Trey Autry (0). | Matt Lunsford-Imagn Images

First, some quick scholarship math. Autry's signing brings Wisconsin basketball to 10 of 15 slots for the 2026-27 season. He's the seventh guard, while still just three forwards populate the roster.

As it stands, Autry is one of the most experienced players on the team other than Nolan Winter, who will also be in his senior season of eligibility next year. That in and of itself is a positive for the Badgers, who have thrived off older, seasoned portal players looking for one last ride.

That appears to be a trend in Wisconsin's acquisition strategy, as Owen Foxwell also heads to Madison with five-plus years of experience — in the NBL, Australia's pro league.

Right out of the gate, Autry is the favorite to start at the two for the Badgers, joining Foxwell in the backcourt. By locking up the point guard Foxwell early in the offseason, Wisconsin has the ability to put shooters around him at their discretion, and Autry is the first domino to fall in that category.