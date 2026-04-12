Three Underrated Transfer Portal Prospects That Make Sense for Wisconsin

Big names always generate the most intrigue in the transfer portal, and for good reason.

Especially in college basketball, where rosters are smaller, one five-star transfer portal prospect can have a seismic impact on programs and sometimes entire conferences.

Still, the vast majority of schools don't have five-star transfer portal prospect money, a category Wisconsin falls squarely into. These teams need to rely on good scouting, evaluations and analytics on lesser-known portal prospects, taking a sort of Moneyball-esque approach when constructing rosters via the portal.

The transfer portal has only been officially open for five days, but there's already a litany of big-time prospects that schools with deeper pockets than Wisconsin will throw enormous sums of money at. There's a high likelihood that the vast majority of Badger fans won't be familiar with most or all of the players Wisconsin reels in through the portal.

With that, let's examine three recent portal entries that I believe are underrated prospects and would fit well in Madison:

1. Luka Bogavac — Wing, North Carolina

Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the presumed starting point guard (Owen Foxwell) locked up and the presumed starting center (Nolan Winter) all but confirmed to be returning to Madison, the Badgers have their one and five. Now, they need to fill out the rest of the starting lineup, and focus particularly on the backcourt, as forward Austin Rapp is also expected to return.



Enter Bogavac, a 6-foot-6 former North Carolina Tar Heel who hails from a small town in Montenegro. He was given junior eligibility for his first year of college ball last season, meaning he'll be a one-and-done for whatever team signs him. Still, he has some traits that should be appealing to the Badgers.



First of all, he can shoot from deep, a non-negotiable at this point in Madison. Bogavac hit 35 percent of his threes on 4.5 attempts per game. Overall, he's a pretty well-rounded player, averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. His size is a plus as well. He's not quite a finished product, but he has the tools to succeed in the Cardinal and White.

2. Jailen Bedford — Guard, Virginia Tech

Former Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Bedford needs to secure another year of eligibility from the NCAA, but if he does, there's a lot to like about his game if his asking price is reasonable.



The 6-foot-4 guard is experienced, starting all 31 games for Virginia Tech last season. He's also spent time at UNLV, Oral Roberts and the JUCO level; he's well-seasoned by this point and would be a definite veteran presence.



Bedford's calling card is probably his three-point shot — he's hit at least 35 percent of his threes in each season he's played D-I ball. Last year in Blacksburg, he knocked down 36 percent of his triples on 4.6 attempts per game.



This past season, Bedford averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He's been more active on the glass in years past, though, averaging 4.3 and UNLV and 6.4 at Oral Roberts — he certainly has the ability to get active on the boards.



Overall, Bedford would provide a veteran presence, three-point shot-making and athletic upside in the backcourt for the Badgers.

3. Elyjah Freeman —Wing, Auburn

Former Auburn Tigers forward Elyjah Freeman. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freeman might be the most intriguing prospect of the three. He's got two more years of eligibility remaining and is coming off a productive year at Auburn where he flashed some real tools.



Last season with the Tigers, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 45/34/70 shooting splits. He began the season as a starter, lost his spot in the first five and then became a starter again for the homestretch.



Freeman brings an intriguing size/shooting combination that gives whatever team that deploys him positional flexibility. He could feasibly play the three, four and five in various lineups and rotations. There will surely be some competition for his services, but he screams plug-and-play player in Madison.