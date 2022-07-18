Wisconsin Badgers in the NBA: 2022 Summer league recap

The Wisconsin Badgers have two players currently on NBA rosters for the 2022 season, with Frank Kaminsky signing with the Atlanta Hawks and Johnny Davis beginning his career with the Washington Wizards as the team's first-round pick.

Davis joined four other former Badgers for the 2022 NBA Summer League, all hoping to showcase their abilities and land a roster spot as well.

With summer league wrapping up yesterday, let's take a look back at how each of the five former Wisconsin standouts played in Las Vegas.

Vitto Brown

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Team record: 5-5 overall (3-2 in Las Vegas)

Vitto Brown got off to a hot start in summer league play, shooting the ball well in the first three games of the 2022 California Classic. His minutes saw a bit of a dip when the Lakers got to Las Vegas though, as Brown settled into a reserve role, playing 12 minutes in each of the final three games he saw the floor in.

For the summer, Brown averaged 7.5 points per game in just over 15 minutes per contest.

Game-by-game results:

Vs. Miami —> 9 points (4-of-5 from the floor), two rebounds, in 20 minutes

Vs. Golden State —> Did not play

Vs. Sacramento —> 13 points (4-of-7 shooting), four rebounds, in 22 minutes

Vs. Phoenix —> 4 points (2-of-7 shooting), four rebounds, in 14 minutes

Vs. Charlotte —> 3 points (1-of-3 from the floor), in 12 minutes

Vs. Los Angeles —> Did not play

Vs. New Orleans —> 7 points (3-of-6 shooting), three rebounds, in 12 minutes

Vs. Dallas —> 9 points (4-of-6 shooting), one rebound, in 12 minutes

Aleem Ford

Team: Orlando Magic

Team record: 2-3 overall

After a slow shooting start in the first three games of the summer, Aleem Ford did not play in the final two games of summer league play for Orlando. Most of the focus this summer was on the development of No. 1 pick Paulo Banchero inside the Magic organization.

Ford played for Orlando's G-League affiliate last year and saw his first NBA regular season action as well.

For the summer, Ford averaged five points per game in just over 16 minutes of playing time.

Game-by-game results:

Vs. Utah —> 5 points (1-of-5 from three), two rebounds, in 14 minutes

Vs. Sacramento —> 7 points (1-of-2 from the floor), four rebounds, in 13 minutes

Vs. Oklahoma City —> 3 points (1-of-8 shooting), in 22 minutes

Vs. New York —> Did not play

Vs. Detroit —> Did not play

Micah Potter

Team: New York Knicks

Team record: 3-2

Outside of a poor performance against Portland midway through the summer, Micah Potter shot the ball well in limited opportunities. He capped off his time in Las Vegas with his best performance, scoring 10 points and snagging three rebounds on Sunday night.

Potter put together a big rookie season in the G-Leauge last year, and it will be interesting to see if he can make an NBA roster this season. He and the Knicks played in the championship game of summer league but fell to the Portland Trailblazers last night.

Overall, Potter averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in around 11 minutes per contest.

Game-by-game results:

Vs. Golden State —> 6 points (2-of-3 from the floor), two rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes

Vs. Chicago —> 6 points (3-of-4 shooting), three rebounds, in 13 minutes

Vs. Portland —> 2 points (1-of-6 from the floor), in 11 minutes

Vs. Orlando —> 4 points (2-of-3 shooting), five rebounds, in 12 minutes

Vs. Portland —> 10 points (5-of-6 shooting), three rebounds, in 11 minutes

Johnny Davis

Team: Washington Wizards

Team record: 3-2 overall

The early results for Johnny Davis were not all that spectacular, but he did start each of the first three contests. Overall, he played better against Phoenix and New Orleans than he did in the opener, but it was still below expectations for the first-round pick.

I think Davis will have better luck when he is playing alongside the actual roster. overall, he averaged just over eight points and four rebounds per game.

Vs. Detroit —> 6 points (1-of-11 from the floor), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, in 29 minutes

Vs. Phoenix —> 11 points (4-of-11 shooting), four rebounds, in 24 minutes

Vs. New Orleans —> 8 points (3-of-7 shooting), four rebounds, 22 minutes

Vs. Indiana —> Did not play

Vs. Golden State —> Did not play

Nate Reuvers

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Team record: 3-2 overall

Nate Reuvers did not have many chances during summer league play, only playing in two of the five allotted games. Statistically, he averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in the two games he did see action. Reuvers lead the team in +/- against Detroit, as the team outscored the Pistons by 17 when he was on the court.

Reuvers recently signed a new contract to play overseas, and I would anticipate that he stays in Europe next season.

Vs. San Antonio —> Did not play

Vs. Denver —> Did not play

Vs. Charlotte —> 5 points (2-of-6 shooting), four rebounds, in 12 minutes

Vs. Detroit —> 2 points (1-of-4 from the floor), one rebound, in 11 minutes

Vs. Atlanta —> Did not play

