Wisconsin Badgers in the NBA: 2022 Summer league recap
The Wisconsin Badgers have two players currently on NBA rosters for the 2022 season, with Frank Kaminsky signing with the Atlanta Hawks and Johnny Davis beginning his career with the Washington Wizards as the team's first-round pick.
Davis joined four other former Badgers for the 2022 NBA Summer League, all hoping to showcase their abilities and land a roster spot as well.
With summer league wrapping up yesterday, let's take a look back at how each of the five former Wisconsin standouts played in Las Vegas.
Vitto Brown
- Team: Los Angeles Lakers
- Team record: 5-5 overall (3-2 in Las Vegas)
Vitto Brown got off to a hot start in summer league play, shooting the ball well in the first three games of the 2022 California Classic. His minutes saw a bit of a dip when the Lakers got to Las Vegas though, as Brown settled into a reserve role, playing 12 minutes in each of the final three games he saw the floor in.
For the summer, Brown averaged 7.5 points per game in just over 15 minutes per contest.
Game-by-game results:
- Vs. Miami —> 9 points (4-of-5 from the floor), two rebounds, in 20 minutes
- Vs. Golden State —> Did not play
- Vs. Sacramento —> 13 points (4-of-7 shooting), four rebounds, in 22 minutes
- Vs. Phoenix —> 4 points (2-of-7 shooting), four rebounds, in 14 minutes
- Vs. Charlotte —> 3 points (1-of-3 from the floor), in 12 minutes
- Vs. Los Angeles —> Did not play
- Vs. New Orleans —> 7 points (3-of-6 shooting), three rebounds, in 12 minutes
- Vs. Dallas —> 9 points (4-of-6 shooting), one rebound, in 12 minutes
Aleem Ford
- Team: Orlando Magic
- Team record: 2-3 overall
After a slow shooting start in the first three games of the summer, Aleem Ford did not play in the final two games of summer league play for Orlando. Most of the focus this summer was on the development of No. 1 pick Paulo Banchero inside the Magic organization.
Ford played for Orlando's G-League affiliate last year and saw his first NBA regular season action as well.
For the summer, Ford averaged five points per game in just over 16 minutes of playing time.
Game-by-game results:
- Vs. Utah —> 5 points (1-of-5 from three), two rebounds, in 14 minutes
- Vs. Sacramento —> 7 points (1-of-2 from the floor), four rebounds, in 13 minutes
- Vs. Oklahoma City —> 3 points (1-of-8 shooting), in 22 minutes
- Vs. New York —> Did not play
- Vs. Detroit —> Did not play
Micah Potter
- Team: New York Knicks
- Team record: 3-2
Outside of a poor performance against Portland midway through the summer, Micah Potter shot the ball well in limited opportunities. He capped off his time in Las Vegas with his best performance, scoring 10 points and snagging three rebounds on Sunday night.
Read More
Potter put together a big rookie season in the G-Leauge last year, and it will be interesting to see if he can make an NBA roster this season. He and the Knicks played in the championship game of summer league but fell to the Portland Trailblazers last night.
Overall, Potter averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in around 11 minutes per contest.
Game-by-game results:
- Vs. Golden State —> 6 points (2-of-3 from the floor), two rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes
- Vs. Chicago —> 6 points (3-of-4 shooting), three rebounds, in 13 minutes
- Vs. Portland —> 2 points (1-of-6 from the floor), in 11 minutes
- Vs. Orlando —> 4 points (2-of-3 shooting), five rebounds, in 12 minutes
- Vs. Portland —> 10 points (5-of-6 shooting), three rebounds, in 11 minutes
Johnny Davis
- Team: Washington Wizards
- Team record: 3-2 overall
The early results for Johnny Davis were not all that spectacular, but he did start each of the first three contests. Overall, he played better against Phoenix and New Orleans than he did in the opener, but it was still below expectations for the first-round pick.
I think Davis will have better luck when he is playing alongside the actual roster. overall, he averaged just over eight points and four rebounds per game.
- Vs. Detroit —> 6 points (1-of-11 from the floor), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, in 29 minutes
- Vs. Phoenix —> 11 points (4-of-11 shooting), four rebounds, in 24 minutes
- Vs. New Orleans —> 8 points (3-of-7 shooting), four rebounds, 22 minutes
- Vs. Indiana —> Did not play
- Vs. Golden State —> Did not play
Nate Reuvers
- Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Team record: 3-2 overall
Nate Reuvers did not have many chances during summer league play, only playing in two of the five allotted games. Statistically, he averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in the two games he did see action. Reuvers lead the team in +/- against Detroit, as the team outscored the Pistons by 17 when he was on the court.
Reuvers recently signed a new contract to play overseas, and I would anticipate that he stays in Europe next season.
- Vs. San Antonio —> Did not play
- Vs. Denver —> Did not play
- Vs. Charlotte —> 5 points (2-of-6 shooting), four rebounds, in 12 minutes
- Vs. Detroit —> 2 points (1-of-4 from the floor), one rebound, in 11 minutes
- Vs. Atlanta —> Did not play
Related links:
- Frank Kaminsky signs a one-year deal with Atlanta
- Wisconsin offers Davion Hannah and Kai Rogers in the class of 2025
- Isaac Gard walks-on with the Badgers
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.