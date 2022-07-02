Wisconsin basketball offers in-state prospects Kai Rogers and Davion Hannah

The state of Wisconsin continues to generate high-major basketball talent.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team extended scholarship offers to two of the top emerging talents inside the state in the class of 2025 following the team's annual advanced camp.

The two players to emerge with offers were Kai Rogers of Wauwatosa, and Davion Hannah of Nicolet High School. Both players are expected to be top-100 prospects in their grade, and the two offers represent the first scholarship offers sent out by Wisconsin to prospects entering their sophomore year.

Let's take a look at each of the skilled athletes that the Badgers hope to land in the future.

Kai Rogers

Already 6-foot-10, Kai Rogers has seen his recruitment take off this summer.

The Milwaukee native plays for Wauwatosa West High School, where he averaged 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman on the varsity. He also plays AAU for the Wisconsin Playground Warriors, a program that the Badgers have a good history with. Some former alumni include players like Brian Butch, Sam Dekker, Trevon Hughes, Bronson Koenig, Marcus Landry, and more recently Johnny Davis.

Still developing as a prospect, Rogers has the size to be an extremely talented center at the college level, and as a result colleges are already taking notice. Wisconsin had the chance to see him up close once again at their advanced camp, and became the latest school to offer the star big man. The Badgers join Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Ole Miss, and Texas with early offers.

In his highlights, Rogers does a great job of using his frame to his advantage, and he has the ability to dominate in the post. He continues to add post moves and refine his footwork, but he runs the court well, and can also step out and hit shots from the perimeter. Rogers' abilities as a shot blocker are impressive, and he has made significant gains as a player over the past year.

Overall, the Badgers should be in a good spot with Rogers moving forward, especially as one of the hometown teams vying for his services. His playing style fits how Wisconsin traditionally uses their forwards and centers, which should make the Badgers a threat throughout his recruitment. He is likely not done adding scholarships, and it is only a matter of time before in-state Marquette also offers him, but Rogers could be a top-100 prospect in the near future. Assuming his game continues to evolve, Rogers would be a massive get on the recruiting trail.

You can check out some recent highlights of Rogers in action below.

The other prospect to earn an offer from the Badgers following advanced camp was Davion Hannah of Milwaukee.

Another potential top-100 player in the 2025 class, Hannah is a lengthy wing with tremendous upside given his athletic ability.

Hannah helped lead the Milwaukee Academy of Science to a WIAA Division 4 State Championship appearance in the winter, and averaged 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as a freshman.

He will play his sophomore year at Nicolet High School in Glendale (Wis.), and he is already considered one of the top players in the state for his grade. The Badgers are the fourth school to an extend a scholarship offer to Davion Hannah, as he holds additional offers from Arizona State, LSU, and Mississippi State.

At around 6-foot-6, Hannah's abilities as a defender really stand out on film. His blend of quickness and length make him incredibly difficult to beat off the dribble, and he does an excellent job of challenging shots, frequently blocking them around the rim.

Offensive, Hannah is great in transition. He can cover a ton of ground with each step, and is dynamic in the open court. Hannah has the ability to maneuver through the defense to create his own shot, but is also a strong and willing distributor. More of a slasher at this stage, Hannah has a nice mid-range jump shot, and is still developing as a three-point shooter.

One of the top players in the state entering next season, Hannah's athleticism and overall play is sure to draw the attention of more colleges in the coming years.

You can check out his play at Wisconsin's advanced camp below.

