2022 NBA Draft: Former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drafted by the Washington Wizards

Johnny Davis put together one of the best individual seasons in Wisconsin Badgers basketball history last year.

On Thursday, the former consensus first-team All-American and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year added another honor, going in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Davis was the No. 10 pick, landing with the Washington Wizards.

On hand for the draft, Davis is the first player under head coach Greg Gard to hear their name called on draft night and is the first player taken since 2015, when both Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker went in the first round.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard had this to say about Davis being selected by the Wizards:

“We are so proud of Johnny for fulfilling his dream of making the NBA. The Washington Wizards are getting a proven winner and the most competitive player in this draft class. I’ve always said that Johnny’s best trait is his competitive drive, which will help him stand out at the next level. Playing for the University of Wisconsin meant something special to Johnny, and tonight meant something special to his state and our program.”

Davis led the Badgers in both scoring and rebounds last season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. Some of his top performances from a season ago include his play in the Maui Invitational where he won the tournament MVP award as well as 30-point games against Houston, Purdue, and Indiana. Davis added six double-doubles and recorded consecutive games in the middle of the season with at least 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Overall, seeing the Wizards take Johnny Davis does not come as a huge shock. Davis previously worked out with the NBA franchise earlier this month, and there was mutual interest throughout the pre-draft process. In terms of fit, Davis' ability to create his own shot and quickness off the dribble should make him an immediate contributor for the Wizards.

Here is what Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo had to say about Davis and his fit at the NBA level:

Davis took a major leap last year and became one of the best players in college basketball, all while playing through injury and in a structured Wisconsin system. He boasts an unusually adept mid-range touch that teams hope will lead to more consistency from deep, and his rapid development points to even more room for growth, considering how seriously he takes his craft.

Congratulations to Johnny, and his family, which includes twin brother Jordan Davis, who will be a potential starter next season with the Badgers.

Bio

Name: Johnny Davis

Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Jersey number: No. 1

Hometown: La Crosse, Wisconsin

High school: La Crosse Central High School

College Awards

2022 Lute Olson National Player of the Year

2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year

2022 First-Team All-American (consensus)

2022 AP Big Ten Player of the Year

2022 Big Ten Player of the Year

2022 First-Team All-Big Ten selection

2021 Maui Invitational MVP

2021 FIBA U19 World Cup gold medalist

NBA Combine Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5 3/4 in shoes

Weight: 196 pounds

Wingspan: 6 feet 8.5 inches

Standing reach: 8 feet 7.5 inches

Body Fat: 6.7%

