Wisconsin basketball to reportedly host Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Each year in college basketball, the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) square off in a week's worth of non-conference matchups, pinning teams from each league against one another in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.



According to a report, the Wisconsin Badgers will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on November 29 as part of the festivities in 2022.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein Tweeted out the matchup, along with the rest of the matchups in the annual series, on Friday morning.

Wisconsin and Wake Forest most recently met in football as part of the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2020, but the upcoming game at the Kohl Center will be the fourth time the two teams have met in men's basketball.

Wake Forest won the previous three matchups, most recently in the 2005-2006 season when the Demon Deacons won 91-88 in Winston-Salem as part of the annual challenge.

The game will take on a new twist this season, as Wisconsin senior guard Jahcobi Neath previously played for Wake Forest, before transferring to Madison before last season. The 6-foot-4 guard from Ontario was a multi-year contributor at Wake Forest and was a key player off the bench for Wisconsin a year ago. He had off-season knee surgery but will be a significant part of the Badgers rotation next season.

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off of a 2021-2022 season in which the team finished with a 25-8 overall record, and claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season championship. Wisconsin made an early exit in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region back in March.

Wake Forest saw significant improvement in year two under Steve Forbes, finishing with a 25-10 record and 13-7 inside the ACC a year ago.

According to Rothstein, the full list of matchups are as follows:

Indiana vs. North Carolina

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State

Iowa vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson vs. Penn State

Louisville vs. Maryland

Northwestern vs. Pitt

Nebraska vs. Boston College

Illinois vs. Syracuse

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota

Miami vs. Rutgers

Florida State vs. Purdue

Duke vs. Ohio State

Michigan vs. Virginia

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.