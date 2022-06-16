Wisconsin basketball: B1G releases conference opponents for 2022-2023

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-2023 men's basketball opponent lists on Thursday, which provided a glimpse of what Wisconsin's conference slate will look like next season.

Here is a quick breakdown of Wisconsin's Big Ten opponents and how it splits out home versus away.

According to the press release, the Badgers will only play the following schools once and in the friendly confines of the Kohl Center:

Michigan State (Home only)

(Home only) Purdue (Home only)

(Home only) Rutgers (Home only)

On the flip side, Wisconsin will play the following teams once, with the singular matchup happening on the road:

Indiana (Away only)

(Away only) Nebraska (Away only)

(Away only) Ohio State (Away only)

Wisconsin will proceed to square off with the rest of the Big Ten teams twice, with a home and away agreement:

Illinois (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Iowa (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Maryland (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Michigan (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Minnesota (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Northwestern (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Penn State (Home/Away)

Overall, the scheduling split seems favorable for the Badgers.

While Wisconsin won at Michigan State and Purdue a year ago, not having to visit the Breslin Center or Mackey Arena, two of the more hostile environments in the conference, is a welcomed sight. Not traveling to Piscataway to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is also an added bonus, while drawing only one game against Indiana, who returns a good amount of talent, is good news for the Badgers as well.

In terms of home and away implications, having Minnesota, Northwestern, and Penn State, all three of which finished in the lower half of the conference a year ago also seems like a positive development for the Badgers.

There is a long way to go before the official start of college basketball, and with so much turnover across the conference, it is hard to clearly project how each team will fare next season. However, Wisconsin enters the season looking to make another conference title run in 2022-2023, and this schedule provides the roadmap.

You can see the entire conference press release here.

