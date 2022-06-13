Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball programs to play in "Brew City Battle" at American Family Field

The Wisconsin men's and women's basketball programs will play a double-header in Milwaukee on November 11.

A week after the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team announced a scheduled match inside the Kohl Center for next fall, it appears as though the Wisconsin athletic department is not done with creative scheduling news.

On Monday, Matt Norlander of CBS reported that the Wisconsin men's and women's basketball programs would participate in a double-header at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

According to Norlander, the special event is being dubbed the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," and it will feature back-to-back games inside the Milwaukee Brewers' home ballpark. Both contests will take place on November 11, with the women's basketball team taking on Kansas State and the men's squad playing Stanford.

The basketball games will mark the first time a college basketball game has taken place in an MLB Stadium since 2015, and it will take advantage of Milwaukee's retractable roof.

The Wisconsin men's basketball team last played in Milwaukee this winter as part of the NCAA Tournament, drawing a huge local crowd in support. The Badgers would ultimately lose in the second round of March Madness to Iowa State, but this return trip to Milwaukee should once again provide an exciting opportunity for Wisconsin fans inside the state.

Ticket information and game times have yet to be shared, but the pair of contests on Veterans Day will likely be home games for the Badgers, which could be good news for Wisconsin season ticket holders.

On the men's side, the Badgers are looking to once again push for a Big Ten regular season title in 2022, while Stanford is looking to improve after going 14-13 overall a season ago. The two teams last met in 2018 in the Bahamas as part of the Battle for Atlantis. Wisconsin won that game 62-46. 

On the women's side, Wisconsin head coach Marisa Moseley is looking to build on her first year in Madison. On the other side, Kansas State's women's program the NCAA Tournament last year after winning 20 games. The Wisconsin women's team last beat Kansas State in 2006. 

More details are sure to come leading up to this unique day of basketball set for the fall. 

The American Family Field Logo being installed in Milwaukee (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
