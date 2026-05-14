Badger Basketball Exit Meetings: Is Hayden Jones ready to take the next step?

Hayden Jones is one of the role players Greg Gard is going to lean on to provide real rotational minutes in 2026-27. Wisconsin made some noise in the portal, but there are still minutes to be had and production to replace, which is where a guy like Jones comes into the fold as a returner.

The role was limited to mostly spot minutes and doing the little things in 2025-26, but next season, Jones should have a real opportunity to remind Badger fans what made him attractive in the recruiting process. An opportunity for a bigger role is right in front of him, but before turning that page, here is one final look back at his freshman campaign.

2025-26 stats (7.1 minutes per game)

1.7 PPG, 1 RPG, 0.4 APG | 61.5% FG, 50% 3-pt, 54.5% FT

2025-26 High

While watching Wisconsin’s Feb. 17 matchup with Ohio State–which ended in a convincing loss–I thought Jones was one of the lone bright spots. Now, in reflection on the whole season, I think it was the best game the freshman guard played in his first season.

His 16 minutes were his second-highest he played in a game all season, and the most he played in a conference game. His six points were tied for his second-highest scoring output of the year, with three made baskets coming in three different ways, each flashing his ability to be impactful, even as an off-the-ball option.

The first bucket came late in the shot clock when he established great position down low, caught, turned and elevated for a fadeaway jumper to beat the buzzer. The second came on a dive to the rim on an assist from Nolan Winter in the short corner, and the final basket of the night was a putback dunk, one of his three offensive rebounds.

Jones’ ability to be physical on the glass from the weak side, grabbing three extra possessions for Wisconsin, and scoring without creating for himself were impressive to me. Those are the things you must do to carve out a role, and things he can build on as he looks towards a greater role in 2026-27.

Mar 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Hayden Jones (13) attempts to dunk the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

2026-27 Low

In what I felt was Jones’ best game of the season, it was all about the impact he made without the ball. Where I saw the most room for growth was on-the-ball. Granted, this wasn’t necessarily what Gard needed out of the freshman guard, but on occasion, he seemed a bit rattled by heavy ball pressure, leading to turnovers.

He flashed the ability to use his frame and play physical off-the-ball against Ohio State, so if he can use the offseason to continue getting stronger, and use that size and physicality to protect the ball and grow as an offensive hub, he could be a key cog in 2026-27.

It goes without saying, though, that where Badger fans hope to see the most growth from Jones is shooting the ball. The 50% from three is a bit deceptive, as he attempted just two all season. To be a more viable offensive weapon in an expanded role, he’ll need to be able to take, and make, more long-range jumpers.

Finally, 54.5% from the line just won’t cut it for a Big Ten guard. Jones flashed the ability to get downhill and create fouls around the rim, especially throughout the non-conference schedule, but he’ll simply need to shoot at a higher clip next season.

Final season grade: B-

We saw a little more of Jones than his freshman counterparts Will Garlock and Zach Kinziger, and even a little more when Jack Janicki broke his wrist, but it was still a limited sample. I was, however, fairly encouraged by his ability to impact games like he did at Ohio State, even as the fifth option most of the time he was on the floor. The flaws were still there, and he was by no means immune to “Welcome to the Big Ten” moments, but I thought there were plenty of positives to pick from his game, hidden between the typical freshman miscues.

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) dribbles against Wisconsin guard Hayden Jones (13) during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What’s next?

After losing John Blackwell, Nick Boyd and Andrew Rohde this offseason, Gard reloaded by flipping Owen Foxwell’s commitment, and adding Trey Autry and Eian Elmer. Even with those additions, there is still plenty of minutes to be had for guys like Jones, Kinziger and Janicki.

The opportunity for a larger role is there for Jones in 2026-27. He’s shown the ability to use his size to make an impact, but Wisconsin will need more than a few rebounds and easy baskets off the bench this season. Continuing to do those little things, while showing shot-creating ability and offensive initiation will be how Jones finds himself on the court much more than he did in 2025-26.