Two Key Role Players Wisconsin Basketball Will Lean on in 2026-27

Wisconsin basketball's work re-tooling its roster for 2026-27 is just about complete.

14 players are currently in tow for next season; just one more spot remains. With the transfer portal quieting down and buzz around potential additions following suit, it's safe to assume the key pieces of the Badgers' roster are in place.

Wisconsin could still use another established scoring threat on the perimeter, or perhaps another big body down low in the paint.

Regardless, the Badgers' first five look pretty locked in, meaning we can begin to examine how the bench rotation behind the starting lineup will unfold.

Wisconsin's additions this offseason will of course get the most attention, but two key returnees figure to evolve into key role players in 2026-27: Hayden Jones and Will Garlock.

Hayden Jones could be the top backup guard

Hayden Jones. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season in Madison, Jones managed to get involved as a freshman to the tune of 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game across 7.1 minutes. But the New Zealander was the Badgers' third guard off the bench behind Braeden Carrington and Jack Janicki.

Flash forward to his sophomore season, and Jones could be the top guard off the bench.

Sure, Jack Janicki returns for his junior year, and he got more playing time than Jones last year, averaging 16.5 minutes per game. But Janicki's offensive game leaves a lot to be desired, and if Jones can continue to develop this offseason, he has more upside in all areas.

Zach Kinziger, who is also a rising sophomore, is certainly a candidate for the top bench guard role as well. He's a skilled shooter who immediately brings some offensive firepower when he checks in. But with Jones' superior experience and size, I'd expect him to have the slight edge over his classmate.

Having already played professionally in New Zealand and on the FIBA international circuit, Jones' game is already quite developed, something we saw at times but not consistently last season. If he gets expanded minutes and consistent opportunities, we could see a big leap from Jones and it wouldn't be surprising to see him near 20 minutes per game off the bench as a sophomore in Madison.

Will Garlock's skillset is intriguing

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard is shown with forward Will Garlock. | Mark Hoffman - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Imagn Images

Last season, Garlock was the Badgers' No. 4 big man as a freshman, averaging 6.6 minutes per game. With Nolan Winter and Austin Rapp back in the fold, as well as the addition of Hofstra center Victory Onuetu, he appears slated to be the 4th big man in the pecking order once again. However, his role should still grow in 2026-27.

Garlock isn't a stretch big; his plus attributes are his size and activity around the rim. Much like Onuetu, he projects as a defensive-minded forward, especially given the skillsets (namely the pure shooting ability) of the other returning bigs Winter and Rapp.

Head coach Greg Gard lamented the Badgers' inadequate defense as one of their downfalls last season. At 7-foot, 243 pounds, Garlock already has a Big Ten body and is the largest forward on the roster. If he can develop into a thumper down low, someone who can protect the rim, swat shots and gobble rebounds, while potentially offering a post-up move here and there, Garlock will be a highly valuable piece off the bench.