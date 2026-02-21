Badgers coach Greg Gard travels to see top 2027 Wisconsin target

An extra day of prep allowed University of Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard to give an in-person scout to one of his top recruiting prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.



Accompanied by assistant coach Sharif Chambliss and special assistant to the head coach Brad Davison, the Badgers coaching trio sat courtside to watch Maple Grove (MN) High prospect Baboucarr Ann Friday night.



The 6-4 junior guard didn't disappoint, finishing with 17 points in a victory over Eden Prairie.

#Badgers HC Greg Gard and assistant/former MG star Brad Davison watching @Babouann tonight.



Baboucarr finishes with 17 to lead @GroveHoops to a 87-75 win over @EPeagleshoops.



NDSU signee @MaxIversen24 with 28 for the Crimson, @Heemze4 with a game-high 29 for @EPActivities. pic.twitter.com/33oiTI2DEn — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) February 21, 2026

Ann, pronounced Ahn, is having a big season for the Crimson. Averaging 21 points on 65 percent shooting and 31 percent from three, as well as four rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals, earlier this month, Ann set the school single-game scoring record with 47 points in a January victory over Eden Prairie.



Lauded as well for his defensive acumen and all-around skillset, Ann added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in that 47-point performance.



Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals, Ann is rated the No. 57 recruit, No. 14 point guard and No. 2 junior in Minnesota in the Rivals150. He's rated the No.63 overall prospect in the country by 247sports.



Ann told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Iowa State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are his top three schools from his offer list. He's visited all three schools in the last month, including watching the Badgers beat Ohio State on Jan.31.



Gard and his staff have emphasized to Ann on how he would have the freedom to play with the spacing and pace of the Badgers' offense.



“I want a place that has a good developing plan for me, that believes I can reach anywhere I want to be at,” Ann told the paper. “A place where I can play freshman year, but it doesn’t have to be a huge role, (where) I can play and learn the game and system.”



Rivals’ Jamie Shaw praised Ann as he received the rankings bump earlier this month:



“Ann settled in at No. 57 in this most recent update. The 6-foot-4 guard from Maple Grove High simply continues to put up numbers,” Shaw wrote. “However, the intrigue with his game comes with the way he puts them up. Confident on the ball, he has shown he can consistently dribble, shoot, or pass to an advantage. He makes good reads and has a natural feel with the ball in his hands. Currently unranked by the rest of the industry, there could be another level of growth in there for Ann, and it will be interesting to watch how his season ends and travel season goes.”