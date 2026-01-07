Badgers senior Nick Boyd's performance puts him on an impressive Wisconsin list



MADISON, Wis. - News and notes from Wisconsin's 80-72 win over UCLA, improving the Badgers to 10-5 overall and evening their conference record to 2-2.





Team notes

The Badgers are now 9-1 at home this season and moved to 383-74 (.838) all-time at the Kohl Center - the 10th-best all-time home record in the country among active venues.



Wisconsin is 132-37 (.781) at home under head coach Greg Gard.



Gard is now 223-122 (.646) overall and 119-79 (.601) in Big Ten play as the head coach at Wisconsin.

UW notched its second-straight win over UCLA and improved to 4-6 all-time vs. the Bruins.



Wisconsin is now 2-1 at home against UCLA, posting its first home win over the Bruins since Dec. 30, 1949.



Wisconsin improved to 10-0 this season with scoring at least 80 points. The Badgers are 74-10 when scoring 80+ under Gard.



The Badgers shot 45.5% (25-55) from the field, marking their eighth game hitting at least 45%. UW is 8-0 in such games.



Wisconsin went 10-for-30 from 3-point range, with 3FGs coming from 6 different players.



Tuesday marked UW's 9th game with 10+ triples this season. On the season, the Badgers are averaging 10.0 3FGs per game which is tied for fourth in the Big Ten with Michigan and behind Indiana (10.7), Nebraska (10.3), and Illinois (10.2).



UW went 20-for-27 at the free throw line, marking the sixth game with 20 made FTs (5-1 in such games).



On the season, the Badgers are shooting 258- 337 (.766) from the line, fifth-highest in the Big Ten.



Wisconsin finished with seven turnovers, the eighth time with single-digit giveaways, going 8-0 in those contests. The Badgers are averaging 10.4 turnovers per game on the season.



Wisconsin had four players score in double figures for the seventh time this season.



The Badgers held UCLA to 31 first-half points, UW's fewest allowed in Big Ten play this season.



Wisconsin scored 45 points in the first half, its most since scoring 55 in the opening stanza vs. Northwestern (Dec. 3, 2025).



Wisconsin enjoyed a 13-0 run in the first half, holding UCLA scoreless for a span of 4:11. The Badgers went from down 3-4 to up 16-4 during that stretch.

Individual notes

Graduate student Nick Boyd finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, becoming just the 5th Badger since 2010 to tally at least 20p, 8r and 5a, joining Ethan Happ (7), Johnny Davis (2) and John Blackwell (1).



Boyd registered his eighth 20-point game of the season, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (10).



Boyd has scored in double figures in all 15 games this season and ranks 4th in the Big Ten averaging 19.5 ppg on the season.



Junior Nolan Winter tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists, going 8-for-9 at the free throw line.



Winter is averaging 18.2 ppg over the last five games. On the season, he is up to 14.6 ppg.



Including his 8-for-9 effort on Tuesday, Winter is now shooting 80.0% from the free throw line (52-65) this season.



Winter now has 13 games this season scoring in double-digits, including each of his last eight games.



Junior John Blackwell finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. He reached double digit points for the 10th time this season and 54th time in his career.



Senior Andrew Rohde posted 12 points, his 2nd-highest total as a Badger. He added a season-high six rebounds.



Rohde scored in double figures for the third time this season and the 48th time in his career.



Redshirt sophomore Jack Janicki played a season high 24:03, scoring 6 points and 3 boards.

