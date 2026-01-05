Wisconsin Badgers game time against No.2 Michigan announced

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin will get a second crack against a top-five opponent in front of a national audience early afternoon on Saturday, as the Badgers' matchup with No.2 Michigan was announced as a noon central tip on CBS.



it will be the second time in three games the Badgers will be on a national broadcast, as their Friday's home game against No.5 Purdue was televised on FOX.

⏰Game Time Announcement⏰#Badgers 🆚 Wolverines

📅 Saturday, Jan. 10

⏰ 12 p.m. CT

📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/Rbdgz7y0sR — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 5, 2026

One of the hottest teams in the country with one of the nation's most prolific offenses, the second-ranked Wolverines (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten) have scored at least 100 points in six of their last eight game and have an average margin of victory over 30.2 points per game.



Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2) is still searching for its first Quad-1 win, as the Badgers are 0-5 in Quad-1 games and sit at No.63 in the NCAA NET rankings - a tool used in the NCAA Tournament selection process.



"We just got to get one," senior guard Nick Boyd said. "You get one, we see what it takes every single night, but once we get over that hump and get one, I think this team is going to get rolling."



Michigan leads the all-time series, 98-78, and has a 58-25 edge in games played in Ann Arbor. Michigan has won the last four meetings against the Badgers, which includes a 67-64 victory in Madison last December to begin Big Ten play and a 59-53 victory in the Big Ten Tournament championship in Indianapolis last March.



Wisconsin hasn't won at Michigan since an 81-74 victory over the 19th-ranked Wolverines in February 2020. The wire-to-wire victory behind point guard D'Mitrik Trice's 28 points was part of an eight-game winning streak to end the season that earned UW a share of the Big Ten regular season title.



Playing on network television hasn't gone well for the Badgers this season. Wisconsin has lost all three games its appeared on Fox, including Saturday's 89-73 loss to the fifth-ranked Boilermakers. This will be UW's first appearance on CBS this season. UW is 14-18 on the channel under head coach Greg Gard.



Wisconsin's next game is tomorrow against UCLA, which can be streamed on Peacock.

