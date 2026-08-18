Badgers Sharpshooter Seeking Another Year of Eligibility Wins Legal Battle With NCAA

As the start of classes draws awfully close for Wisconsin, the Badgers' 15th and final basketball roster spot remains open.

That might not be the case for long.

Head coach Greg Gard, general manager Marc VandeWettering and company have kept their options open this offseason while looking for their 15th and final player, and their patience may about to be rewarded in a big way.

It's no secret that former Badgers guard Braeden Carrington is seeking a return to Madison. He's been present at Badgers practice and part of the lawsuits against the NCAA by high school 2022 graduates who weren't granted a fifth-year of eligibility despite the "five-for-five" ruling being passed this summer.

Now, the door could be open for Carrington to officially return. According to the law firm The Texas Trial Group, 73 players including Carrington were granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA.

For those that message us daily about California - Today our clients were granted a TRO covering approx 73 players. pic.twitter.com/h3n4EoZt4t — The Texas Trial Group (@TexasTrialGroup) August 18, 2026

The situation is still awash with bureaucracy, of course, and things still need to be settled and finalized within the courts. But other players included such as Florida's Xaivian Lee and Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler immediately entered the transfer portal following the TRO being granted.

Expect a Carrington resolution soon

Senior Braeden Carrington celebrates after scoring a career-high 32 points in Wisconsin's 90-73 win at Washington on February 28, 2026. | UW Athletics

One way or another, this situation should be resolved soon. Wisconsin's fall semester begins Wednesday, Sept. 2. Time is ticking for the Badgers to complete their roster.

Wisconsin appears to want to go by the book and not jump the gun on adding a player that the NCAA ultimately rules ineligible. But as the legal battle rages on, the Badgers must weigh the risk of entering the season with an open roster spot (as they did last year) versus waiting until the 11th hour to potentially add a massive addition to their backcourt.

Make no mistake — Carrington joining the 2026-27 squad would be enormous. The 6-5 guard averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists off the bench last season while shooting 40.1 percent from deep on 5.1 attempts per game. He was Wisconsin's best long-range shooter, and his limitless range could blow open games, like when he dropped 32 points against Washington on 9-of-15 shooting from distance.

One way or another, this saga should reach a climax shortly. The Badgers hope it results in them walking away with an experienced, sharpshooting guard.