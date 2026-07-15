Greg Gard Talks Potential Carrington Reunion, Overseas Addition for Badgers' Final Roster Spot

Wisconsin basketball was quite active this offseason, adding three transfers, two international signees and a high school freshman to re-stock its roster for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Badgers made a flurry of moves and tapped into multiple recruiting avenues, landing a nice mix of international prospects, experienced college players and developmental high school prospects. But after the dust settled, Wisconsin still has a roster spot to fill.

Head coach Greg Gard's squad currently sits at 14 of 15 players after losing eight players this offseason from the 2025-26 team. Speaking at a summer practice on Tuesday, Gard dropped some hints as to where the Badgers could go with their 15th and final roster spot.

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Wisconsin's incoming freshman guard from New Zealand, Jackson Ball. | New Zealand guard Jackson Ball

“We’re in Europe right now, Lance (Randall) is in Europe right now watching U20s in Slovenia and Croatia. Joe (Krabbenhoft) is going at the end of the week to some U20s and some U18s," he said.

Right off the bat, it appears there's a good chance the final member of the Badgers' squad is another overseas player. Wisconsin already has some heavy international flavor on its 2026-27 team: five players are either from Australia or New Zealand.

Nonetheless, the Badgers are exploring all of their options.

"And then we’re evaluating the injunction," Gard added. "Does the injunction stay? Does the NCAA push back on it, do they wait?"

As dozens of players battle their for their eligibility in the courts, Wisconsin lies in wait to see who might become available or who might be deemed eligible ahead of the 2026-27 season.

One of those players who could potentially be in line for another season of eligibility is the Badgers' bench sniper from last season, Braeden Carrington, who shot 40.1 percent from deep on 5.1 attempts per game.

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Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t know where he’s at in terms of (the injunction)...that thing is changing by the hour, I don’t know what his intentions are, if he’s gonna get involved in that," Gard said. "It’s kinda still up in the air, he hasn’t moved one way or the other on it. He’s kinda taking a wait and see approach, as we all are…I think we’ll know more here by the end of the month.”

Gard was non-committal about Carrington, and the Badgers clearly aren't putting all their eggs in that basket. But I wouldn't rule out a Carrington return just yet if the possibility arises.

Still, Wisconsin 's top priority appears to be another big man.

"In terms of positionally, trying to have some more front line help is what we thought initially. And then after seeing them in person, just some more help for us in practice, bigger bodies," Gard said. "I think most likely it’s going to be somebody of large size."

Ultimately, Wisconsin has plenty of options for its final roster spot, and the Badgers are doing their due diligence with every possible avenue of player acquisition, just like they did all offseason.