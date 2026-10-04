As Wisconsin Rolls Into a Bye Week, the Badgers Think They Caught 'Lightning in a Bottle'

It's no secret that the Badgers' transfer portal class is what's driving this team's resurgence in 2026.

Sure, returnees like the stud inside linebacker duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano, not to mention tailback Darrion Dupree, offensive linemen Kevin Heywood, Colin Cubberly and pass-rusher Sebastian Cheeks clearly occupy crucial roles on the Badgers.

But take a look at homecoming win over Michigan State. Old Dominion transfer quarterback Colton Joseph had 289 total yards of offense and four touchdowns. Bowling Green transfer tight end Jacob Harris was the leading receiver for the second-straight week and scored two touchdowns himself. Minnesota transfer wideout Malachi Coleman was on the receiving end of Joseph's third and final touchdown pass, a gorgeous 46-yard deep ball.

Even on the defensive side of the ball, which is largely led by returning players, who's been one of the biggest standouts through five games? Arizona State transfer cornerback Javan Robinson.

Harris, who was one of several podium players for the Badgers after their dominant 31-3 romp over Michigan State, had a lot of praise for Wisconsin's incoming transfer class, a group he was obviously part of, and the ensuing camaraderie.

“As I’m getting here and getting settled in a little bit, you can kinda feel a really good energy that this group has. We clicked pretty much immediately, and our bond and our trust with each other has just continued to grow this entire time," he said.

"I think we were able to catch lighting in a bottle with this portal class. It’s hard to build real teams that are not a bunch of individuals…the staff did a really good job in the portal recruiting, and we got some really good guys that are bought in.”

Wisconsin's transfer class paying immediate dividends

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Lightning in a bottle" is how I might describe quarterback Colton Joseph in the open field. But it's also very apt to describe the players Wisconsin brought in via the transfer portal this winter, a talented, connected group that's significantly raised the floor — and the ceiling — of this football team.

Now, it's worth noting that the Badgers also spent considerably more money in the transfer portal this offseason. The ability to win bidding wars and spend big on positions of immediate need was clearly a huge help for Wisconsin. But Harris' point that the team is extremely connected is important too; team leaders such as Posa have pointed to substantially better vibes up and down the roster.

A lot was made of the upgraded talent at Wisconsin's disposal this season. But a lot was also made, at least in talking to the players, about the improved camaraderie on the team. Both factors have been huge in this turnaround for the Badgers.

We'll see how this season plays out. There's a long way to go. But riding high, entering the bye week 4-1 and 2-0 in conference play, matching both last year's win total and last year's conference win total with seven games to play, who would argue with Harris' claim that the Badgers caught lightning in a bottle?