Big fourth quarter carries No. 8 Maryland past Wisconsin women
For 30 minutes, the Wisconsin women showed they can play with anybody in the Big Ten Conference.
Over the final quarter, though, No. 8 Maryland imposed its will, securing an 83-68 victory.
The Terps outscored the Badgers in the last 10 minutes, 21-8, as Bri McDaniel and Shyanne Sellers led the way with 21 points each. Maryland’s only loss this year came to USC.
Serah Williams paced Wisconsin (10-7, 1-5) with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists. Lily Krahn added 16 points off the bench, draining five 3-pointers.
The Badgers held a lead over Maryland, using nine made triples to fight back into the contest. The Terps held a plus-19 edge in total rebounds including a 14-7 advantage on the offensive end.
Maryland also outscored Wisconsin inside the paint, 54-20.
Kaylene Smikle and Christian Dalce joined McDaniel and Sellers in double figures with 18 and 15 points. Sellers and McDaniel both played 39 of the 40 minutes while Smikle was on the court for 38 minutes.
Wisconsin returns to action on Thursday when they host Ohio State.