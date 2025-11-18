Biggest takeaways from No.23 Wisconsin Badgers' 94-69 victory over SIUE
MADISON, Wis. - The real meat of the University of Wisconsin's nonconference schedule is on deck, an anticipated rematch with No.9 BYU and two power-conference opponents over Thanksgiving.
These first four nonconference home games may have been throwaways from a fan's viewpoint, with the ever popular "buy game" moniker attached to them, but they have served their purpose as far as the Badgers are concerned.
"We have gotten better every game," said junior John Blackwell, who scored a game-high 24 points in Wisconsin's 94-69 win over SIU on Monday. "I think we got to grow and learn each other's game a little bit more every single game. It's only going to get better. The only way is up for us."
Playing a team that ranks in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense, No.23 Wisconsin averaged 1.424 points per possession and wore down the Cougars with their size and length in the second half.
So, after beating up on four mid-major schools, Wisconsin has arrived at the point where they will find out just how good they really are at this point in the season.
"I think this group is ready for it," head coach Greg Gard said. "They're hungry for it, and I am proud of how they've handled these games."
Here are my takeaways from the Kohl Center.
Blackwell and Boyd spark the offense throughout
It's hard to pinpoint which Wisconsin guard was more impactful on Monday night. In addition to his 24 points, Blackwell went 5-for-6 from three-point range, 7-for-8 from the foul line, and matched a season-high with six rebounds. Nick Boyd scored 22 points and was the spark plug at the beginning of the second half when the Badgers separated from the Cougars.
Not only did the two create offense from all three levels of the defense and scored nearly half of UW's points (48.9 percent), but the duo also was responsible for 16 points off their assists.
"They are super talented, and some of the best guards in the country," said forward Austin Rapp, who scored five of his 13 points off Boyd's helpers. "It's my job to help them get open, but I'm probably going to get open because they are going to find me when I'm open. They do a great job of getting downhill, and the defense collapse a lot because they are so talented going downhill and making plays. I have a lot of trust in that. I'm going to get open coming up soon because of how talented these guys are."
Both Blackwell and Boyd controlled the game through stretches. Blackwell scored eight of UW's first 13 points through the first 7:24 and another eight in a 61-second span in the second half that bumped the lead to 25.
Boyd scored 10 of his points in a 2:04 stretch of the first half, most coming with Blackwell getting a break on the bench, but it was his start of the second half that turned the momentum. In a span of 80 seconds, the senior hit a corner three-pointer, throwing up an alley-oop pass to Rapp for the easy lay-in, and picking off a pass in the low post when UW unleashed a 1-3-1 zone out of a timeout.
It was part of a 16-0 Wisconsin run that turned a five-point game into another easy victory.
"It's just my mindset, be aggressive," Boyd said. "Whether it's on offense (or) defense, be a dog, be aggressive. People don't like it when you just come at them constantly. I am finding my spots, getting more and more comfortable every single time, and just learning from the guys around me."
Defense intensity ramps up in second half
There's no question that Wisconsin's offensive output has been consistent through the start of the season, scoring at least 86 points in all four games and winning by at least 25 points. But UW's defense, an ugly mess in the first exhibition game against Oklahoma, has steadily progressed from game to game and even half to half.
SIUE was within seven at halftime on the heels of shooting 56.7 percent in the first half, hitting a number of contested threes but hitting tough shots in the paint. Of the Cougars' 17 first-half field goals, 11 came from the paint.
Rapp said Wisconsin emphasized better on-on-one defense during halftime to help clog the lane. Gard saw the defense be better at filling gaps, having better on-ball defense, and better protection at the rim.
The result was SIUE scoring only six points in the paint and going 0-for-5 on layups in the second half.
"They made a lot of tough shots at the end of the clock, but I just think it foreshadows to our next game at BYU," Boyd said. "A lot of talented offensive players who are going to make some tough shots at the end of the lock. Just keep plugging. I'm glad that we stayed the course. In the second half, we took even more pride on getting stops one on one."
SIUE has been up-and-down offensively, but senior forward Ring Malith had been constantly solid. Leading the team in scoring in all four games, Malith was averaging 17.8 points entering the night and scored six of the SIUE's first 13 points to take a three-point lead into the under-12 media timeout.
A combination of foul trouble and better low-post defense held him without a field goal attempt for his final 11-plus minutes on the court.
"Our timing on some of their hedges didn't give him the opportunity for open shots," SIUE coach Brian Barone said.
Wisconsin has the potential to better defensively than year ago because the Badgers have more length at the guard and on the wings. UW also added three portal guards - Boyd, Braeden Carrington, and Andrew Rohde - who have played in good defensive systems at previous stops.
"When we do things right, when we don't have breakdowns, we're hard to score against because we've got size across (the lineup), " Gard said. "We're harder to shoot over."
Ball security and movement was evident
Wisconsin committed 15 turnovers in 67 possessions against Ball State, including four turnovers in an eight-possession stretch that were mostly careless passes that started fast breaks. That was rectified against SIUE.
UW committed only four turnovers in 66 possessions, with the starters responsible for only have the miscues (although Gard challenged the validity of Blackwell's first-half turnover).
"I feel like the last game, it kind of started with myself," said Boyd, who went from no assists and three turnovers against Ball State to six assists and no turnovers against SIUE. "Lazy with the ball. I think I had a turnover where I threw it to (Rapp) and the guy just jumped it. It starts with the guards. Myself, JB, Andrew Rohde, if we take care of it, everybody else follows. As long as we keep our turnovers down, stay focused throughout the whole game, and not get loose with it, we'll be a team that won't turn it over much."
Added Gard of Boyd: "The dispersion of the ball was really important for him to take that step and find people because it makes us so much better offensively. We know he can attack. We know he can get to the rim but when he gets the ball moving, we go to another level offensively."
Not only did Wisconsin limit the turnover, but the Badgers also efficiently moved the ball with 19 assists on 29 made field goals. In the second half alone, UW had 11 assists on 14 makes with five different players registering at least one assist.
"We've got enough guys who can shoot it that somebody is going to bust loose," Gard said.