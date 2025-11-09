Wisconsin walk-on delivers a big boost while embodying the Badgers' culture
MADISON, Wis. - The end result had long since been decided, but the rush of adrenaline that filled the arena was more palpable and noticeable than nearly any other point Monday night.
Nick Boyd's career-high 25 points was the catalyst for Wisconsin's 97-74 win over Northern Illinois, but Isaac Gard scoring a career-high five points in 55 seconds on the floor was what made the crowd erupt and the bench to burst from their seats.
"It was amazing,” senior Andrew Rohde said.
They weren't cheapies either. He hit a three-pointer in rhythm off a post feed from forward Riccardo Greppi and gave himself a fist pump on the way to the defensive end. He then leaped to corral a defensive rebound and was fouled dribbling into the frontcourt, allowing him to make his first two career free-throw attempts.
"IG is one of those dudes," Rohde said. "He comes in every single day with the same level of intensity, with the same passion. He bleeds Badger red, and he shows that every single day in practice. He’s working hard. For him to get that moment and scoring, he's capable of doing it. It was amazing to see, and it just gives us so much energy.”
One of the only people in the building who tempered their excited in the moment was his dad, but that didn't stop head coach Greg Gard from gushing about the progress his son has made since joining the program as a walk-on before the 2022 season.
He played five total minutes in his first and second year. Last year he scored his first collegiate points on a three pointer in the season opener. He made 12 more appearances last year but didn't attempt another shot.
Still working exclusively on scout team, Issac isn't afraid to let shots fly.
"He's worked at it," Greg Gard said. "It just doesn't get handed to him, and he's improved. He can shoot it. I wasn't surprised that that thing went in because I've seen a lot of them go in in practice. He's a really good teammate, too. He understands his role. It's an important role."
Wisconsin was already going to be a numbers pinch with the NCAA implementing new roster limits as part of the House v. NCAA settlement. Having its roster cut from 17 to 15, the Badgers will be playing with 14 this season following the dismissal of forward Elijah Gray allegedly due to ties with gambling from his time at Temple.
The more intimate practices have allowed Isaac, currently the only official walk-on listed on the roster, more opportunities to prepare his teammates while simultanously working on his own game.
"He’s a culture keeper, too," Greg Gard said. "He’s been in this gym since the day he came home from the hospital when he was born. So he knows the ins and outs of Wisconsin basketball and what has made this place so strong and so stable for so long because he's watched it."
Not only has Greg Gard had Isaac in the gym, but the two used to go on recruiting trips and basketball road trips when Issac was younger. He admitted it probably hasn't been easy for Isaac being the coach's kid on a team, but the three-time Academic All-Conference selection as earned the appreciation of his teammates along with an undergraduate degree in personal finance.
But before Isaac can earn his masters degree, him and dad have one more lap around the Big Ten to take together.
"He's just one of the guys," Greg said of Isaac. "He's been a good piece of this program, a good part of this program, and he's got a lot of good things coming ahead of him after he graduates."