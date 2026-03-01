Braeden Carrington sets several Wisconsin Badgers school records in 90-73 win over Washington

Team and individual notes from Wisconsin's 90-73 win over Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Badgers' three-game road losing streak and clinching Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Team notes

The Badgers reached the 20-win threshold for the eighth time in 10 seasons under Greg Gard and the 25th time in program history.



Wisconsin has won at least 20 games in 21 of the past 24 seasons dating back to 2002-03.



With their 12th Big Ten win, the Badgers have now won at least 12 conference games for the second-straight season (13-7 in 2025-26) and the seventh time under Gard. It is also the 17th time in program history.



Wisconsin tallied its sixth Quad 1 win of the season (Washington ranked No.55 in the NET). The Badgers are now 12-9 in Quad 1/2 games this season.

Quick Recap: Braeden Carrington's career-high in scoring and the #Badgers season-high in threes make for a comfortable 90-73 victory for Wisconsin at Washington https://t.co/zX5esHpmLx — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) February 28, 2026

The Badgers have won both games against Washington since the Huskies joined the BIg Ten before last season. This was UW's first game in Seattle since 1955 and first win at Washington.



Gard won his 129th Big Ten game, as he sits 18th on the conference's all-time wins list and his 60.8 win percentage is eighth among Big Ten coaches of the last 40 years.



The Badgers won their fifth Big Ten road game of the season, the second consecutive season and the eighth time under Gard that Wisconsin has won at least five conference games on the road.



With a 17-point win, Wisconsin matched the largest victory over Washington this season (Michigan State won 80-63 on January 17).



Wisconsin scored 90 points for the 12th time this season and improved to 18-0 when scoring at least 80 points. The Badgers are 26-0 under Gard when they reach 90 points.



Wisconsin held Washington to 21 points in the first half on 25 percent shooting, the fewest points the Huskies have scored in a half this season.



Wisconsin hit a season-high 17 three-pointers, going 17-for-38 (44.7 percent). The 17 threes are the most ever for Wisconsin in a road game, equaled the fourth highest mark in school history, and were the sixth Big Ten ever to make at least 17 threes in a road game.



The Badgers are now 11-1 when shooting better than 40 percent from three-point range and 17-3 when hitting double-digit threes.



Wisconsin shot 45.9 percent from the field, improving to 16-1 when hitting at least 45 percent from the field.



The Badgers turned the ball over six times, improving to 17-2 on the season when committing 10 or fewer turnovers.



With senior Braeden Carrington scoring 32 points, Wisconsin has had three different players score 30 points on the season. Illinois and UCLA are the only other Big Ten schools with three different 30-point scorers.

Final #Badgers Scoring

Braeden Carrington 32, Nick Boyd 22, Nolan Winter 13, John Blackwell 7, Aleksas Bieliauskas 6, Austin Rapp 5, Andrew Rohde 3, Will Garlock 2.



Wisconsin shoots 45.9 percent, including 17-for-38 from three. UW also 5-for-5 on free throws and only 6 TOs. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) February 28, 2026

Individual notes

Carrington's 32 points off the bench are the most by a Badgers reserve since march 2012, when Rob Wilson scored 30 points in the Badgers' 79-71 win over No.15 Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.



Carrington hit a school-record nine three-point shots, breaking the previous school record of eight held by Bronson Koenig (vs. Virginia Tech 3/16/17) and Brad Davison (at Nebraska 2/15/20).



Carrington added four rebounds, three assists, and went 5-for-5 from the line, the only UW player to attempt a foul shot.



Graduate student Nick Boyd posted 22 points with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.



Boyd has now scored 588 points on the season, matching Alando Tucker (2005-06) for 14th place on the school's single-season scoring chart.



Boyd notched his 18th game with at least 20 points, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (21). Dating back to 2000, only Alando Tucker (2006-07) has more 20-point games in a single season.



Nolan Winter tallied 13 points and nine rebounds, going 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Winter has hit 3+ triples in a game four times this season.



Winter has now scored in double figures in 23 games this season and 40 for his career.

- Some notes provided by UW Brand Communications