MADISON, Wis. - Averaging 131.0 points per 100 possessions, Illinois basketball is on pace to have the highest adjusted offensive efficiency since KenPom started tracking data more than 20 years ago.

There's a catch, however, which is where Wisconsin's 2014-15 team has a case for its place in the debate over college basketball's best offensive teams of all time.

According to CBB similarity, although averaging two efficiency points less at 129.0, the Badgers' 2014-15 offense still reigns supreme in college basketball when the efficiency numbers are adjusted for today's game.

Illinois has the highest Adj. ORtg in KenPom history at 131.0



However, average offensive efficiency across D1 is the highest it's ever been in the KP era. Standardizing AdjOE relative to D1 average by season, can see they're not quite the most efficient offense ever. https://t.co/iis0lO9Rj3 pic.twitter.com/h32lhJcXIo — Sam (@smur_cbb) February 16, 2026

Rule changes starting in the 2023-24 season modified the block/charge rule to benefit the offensive player, designed in part to reduce hard collisions but, in reality, promote more scoring. Rules to benefit the offense over the last three seasons include reducing perimeter holding and limiting hand checking, creating more space for driving and shooting.

The transfer portal, NIL, and influx of European players have also allowed teams to build stronger overall rosters.

The result, after the average adjusted offensive efficiency was between 100 and 105 every year from 1997 to 2023, the average efficiency has set a new record each of the last three seasons. The average efficiency this year across Division 1 is 108.7 points per 100 possessions.

Basically, if the national scoring average increases, so do all the national ratings.

Illinois is one of 13 teams averaging over 125.0 points per 100 offensive possessions. In 2015, only Wisconsin (129.0) and Notre Dame (125.4) exceeded that mark.

UW fans will remember how special that team was.

Led by consensus national player of the year Frank Kaminsky, NBA Draft pick Sam Dekker, veteran guards Josh Gasser and Traevon Jackson, and impact sophomores Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin went 36-4 and swept the Big Ten titles, and knocked off unbeaten Kentucky in the Final Four semifinals.

With players who can shoot from the perimeter from all five positions (four of UW's starters shot at least 39 percent from three) to create a matchup problem against all defenses, Wisconsin's national runner-up team was ahead of its time, and plugging that offense in today's game would be fun to watch.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: