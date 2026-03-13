Early technical sparks Nick Boyd and John Blackwell in Wisconsin Badgers' upset over Illinois

CHICAGO - For as boastful as he plays, University of Wisconsin senior guard Nick Boyd doesn't like to go for the humble brag.

So, Boyd took the diplomatic approach when asked if being snubbed for first-team all-conference honors by both the league coaches and the league's selected media panel had lit a new fire underneath him.

It's hard to get angry and upset when he always carries with him a mammoth chip on his shoulder.

"Nick has been doubted, under-recruited, always been playing with that chip on his shoulder," said junior John Blackwell, who was close behind Boyd's career-high 38 points with 31 points of his own in No.23 Wisconsin's 91-88 overtime victory over No.9 Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at the United Center.



Nick Boyd on if he’s motivated from his All-Big Ten snub #Badgers pic.twitter.com/olMsqYJ7MV — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 13, 2026

"I don't think he really cares because he's always going to play with that chip on his shoulder. That's just who he is. That's how he's wired."

Blackwell and Boyd share similar wiring, and the connection created a spark that Wisconsin (24-9) used to erase a 15-point deficit in the second half, out-rebound a great rebounding team without Nolan Winter, and beat a power-conference team when shooting less than 30 percent from three for the first time all year.

That happens when a team's starting backcourt combined for 69 points, the first time since 1968 the Badgers had two players score 30 points in one game.

"I was just in awe," sophomore Austin Rapp said of the duo. "Those are my two backcourt guys, the two I get to play with every night. I am so thankful to play with two of the best backcourt players in the country, if not the best. They prove each and every night that they're dogs. They want us to win, and if they have to, they'll will us to win."

Boyd wasn't looking for a confrontation to start his afternoon, but he got one when Illinois guard Kylan Boswell wanted to send a message after forcing the point guard into a turnover on the opening possession. In retrospect, Boswell poked the bear.

Boswell got into Boyd following the travel call, and the two senior point guards made sure to get their points across; each was issued a technical foul. Boyd used it as an opportunity to incite the Wisconsin fanbase, who were in the vocal minority, by putting on his "entertainer hat" earlier than normal.

"It wasn't my goal, in a sense, to send a message," Boyd said. "At the same time, it's just how I reacted. I've been in situations like that all the time since I've been young. When I'm in the park, local gym, YMCA, when it gets gritty like that, it brings the best out of me."

Boyd ended up scoring on the next two possessions down the floor and three of the next four, mixing in a jumper, a three-pointer, and a driving layup to keep Illinois defenders guessing. It was a precursor for what was to come.

All gas, no brakes pic.twitter.com/Xj8KjGVFo9 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 13, 2026

Boyd scored on 10 of the 33 possessions of the second half and assisted on another two of them. He was frustrated that he only shot two free throws against Washington, so he made sure to put his head down and look to initiate contact.

Illinois entered the week first in the nation in defensive free-throw rate (19.8), and second in fewest fouls per game (13.1). Boyd drew seven of the 23 fouls Illinois was whistled for, as the Illini had a 45.5 defensive free-throw rate.

"The paint (was) wide open," said Boyd, who went 12-for-13 from the line. "If I see any crevices, I just try to attack. The officiating crew was great today."

Blackwell wasn't far behind. He drew six fouls and went 9-for-9 from the line, including a pair of ice-water free throws with 52 seconds left that ended up sending the game to overtime. Playing 44 minutes, the junior had his hand in a little bit of everything that made things function for an offense that averaged 1.4 points after halftime.

Nick Boyd and John Blackwell went NUTS in Wisconsin’s OT win over Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament 🔥



Is this @BadgerMBB the best guard duo in the country? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yU6lpVwjx6 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 13, 2026

Things didn't go as smoothly for Boswell. He picked up his second foul shortly after the technical and headed to the bench. He never found a rhythm when he returned. When he fouled out in overtime, Boswell had only nine points and no assists for only the second time all season.

Boswell didn't play in UW's 92-90 overtime win in Champaign last month, but Wisconsin learned from that matchup that Blackwell and Boyd could exploit Illinois' size to their advantage by getting the bigs moving and opening up driving lanes by setting hard screens.

That gave Boyd and Blackwell the alley to work their magic. Blackwell went 5-for-5 from two, and Boyd went 10-for-12.

"He's got four dudes there and just flips it up over a 7-2 guy with a 7-6 arm span, and it goes in," Rapp said of Boyd. "I don't have many words for those types of plays."

"Our game plan was to pop and have them pick their poison. Today, they probably picked the wrong one."

So did Boswell, who picked the wrong guy to chirp.

"That first interaction," Boyd said, "it really set the tone for myself of how I'm going to approach the game."