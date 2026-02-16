ESPN Includes Wisconsin's Nolan Winter, John Blackwell on Latest NBA Draft Big Board

Nolan Winter and John Blackwell have been through a lot together.

Two of three scholarship players to enter the program in the class of 2023, they've grown from moderate contributors as freshmen in to bonafide stars as juniors.

They've experienced plenty of highs and lows while with Wisconsin, and have embraced a leadership role in 2025-26.

Their individual successes are finally catching the eyes of NBA Draft analysts, and both Winter and Blackwell are climbing their way up draft boards.

ESPN includes Nolan Winter, John Blackwell on latest NBA Draft Big Board

ESPN's Jeremy Woo delivered his updated 2026 NBA Draft Top 100 on Thursday, and the list featured both Winter and Blackwell, who are quietly climbing the ranks with stellar seasons.

Lot of movement in the Top 100 update @espn today, digging further into the compelling 2026 draft class: https://t.co/uuA8OxOiQz — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) February 12, 2026

Blackwell went through the NBA Draft process last offseason before opting to return to Wisconsin, and Winter was frequently included on two-round 2026 NBA mock drafts before the 2025-26 season began.

The depth and excellence of the freshman class nationally, paired with the Badgers slow start to the campaign, may have played a role in the duo sliding down the rankings. But now, they're back in the NBA Draft picture.

ESPN ranked Blackwell at 65 and Winter at 67. For reference, they're in a similar range as fellow Big Ten players like Jeremy Fears (68), Andrej Stojakovic (70), Kylan Boswell (59) and Kwame Evans (73).

Blackwell is averaging 19 points and five rebounds per game this season and has made advancements in the the areas of improvement he learned about during the draft process last offseason.

He's improved as a jump shooter, hitting on 37.6 percent of his three-point attempts after knocking down just 32.2 percent of his shots last season. Blackwell's been more efficient on higher volume, as well, attempting 2.2 more threes per game.

However, his overall shooting has decreased, as he's shooting just 40.9 percent from the field overall. That's down just over four percent from 2024-25.

Blackwell has grown as a defender, often being tasked with guarding the opponent's best player and frequently guarding above his own height. He's matched up with traditional power forwards like Nick Martenelli and Tyler Bilodeau throughout the season.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart on John Blackwell:



"Blackwell's a special player. I've coached a couple guys who are now in the NBA. He's that good."#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 6, 2025

But if you ask Blackwell, he's not the best professional prospect on the team. He's quick to point to Winter, instead.

Winter has a skillset that fits the modern NBA, averaging 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

He's a fluid-moving seven-footer who can knock down three-pointers, put the ball on the floor and rebound.

"Of the whole group, he has the most NBA potential," Blackwell said of Winter. "He can shoot, he runs like a gazelle down the court... He just kept grinding, he just kept getting better, and he's humble about it, humble about the approach. He's gonna be a pro."

Winter has adopted a dominant mindset this season, and he's used the new approach to be an excellent rebounder and shot blocker, despite having a slighter frame than most of the centers in the Big Ten.

NOLAN WINTER NBA SCOUTING REPORT



Toughness, top-notch rebounding and surprisingly light feet. Winter is the best rebounder in the Big Ten and has a clear path to be a long-term rotational five in the NBA. Here's all you must know: https://t.co/6bs1MTFkvL pic.twitter.com/uyc1T5QoQi — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) November 27, 2025

He's tied for fourth in the conference in rebounds per game and tied for 10th in blocks. He's even racked up 12 double-doubles in 25 games.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native is shooting an absurd 57.3 percent from the field on 8.8 attempts per game. As it stands right now, that'd be tied for the seventh-best mark in Wisconsin history.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: