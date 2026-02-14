Nick Boyd, John Blackwell have turned Wisconsin Badgers into March Madness darkhorse

Over the past five games, Wisconsin has gone from the NCAA Tournament bubble to a team that top seeds would dread to see in their portion of the March Madness bracket.

The Badgers have grabbed plenty of national headlines during their stellar stretch of play, earning the title of "giant killer" after downing No. 8 Illinois and No. 10 Michigan State in back-to-back games and becoming the only team in the country with three wins over AP Top 10 teams.

But it's not just the fact that they've pulled off a slew of impressive upsets recently. It's how the Badgers have won.

The duo of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell have a lot to do with that.

Nick Boyd and John Blackwell earning rightful recognition for success

Boyd and Blackwell have been unstoppable lately, and their cumulative play against Illinois and Michigan State has put them firmly in the conversation for best backcourt in the country.

MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo on Wisconsin this week: "They’ve got maybe the best backcourt duo in Boyd and Blackwell – not only in the league, but I think one of the better ones in the country." #Badgers



In those two games they've totaled 102 points, 15 assists and two turnovers, single-handedly taking over at different points.

Against the Spartans, Boyd dropped 20 points in the first half, and Blackwell delivered 19 points in the second half.

Their performances had social media buzzing.

Nick Boyd (29) and John Blackwell (24) in a big win against Michigan State.



The best backcourt in the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/gb6NNLGMjS — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) February 14, 2026

About as dominant as it gets for the Wisconsin Badgers, beating Michigan State, 91-72.



John Blackwell scored 24, Nick Boyd scored 29. One of the scariest guard duos in the country. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) February 14, 2026

Wisconsin punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament this week. Their last 3 games vs. top 10 opponents? 3-0. Badgers can make the second weekend of the big dance because there’s not many with two high-powered BUCKETS like they have with Boyd & Blackwell. Utter dominance tonight. https://t.co/wUE1UdrJHD — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 14, 2026

But past their individual performances, Blackwell and Boyd are the type of guard duo that many believe could thrive in the NCAA Tournament, where shot making and guard play are critical.

Wisconsin hasn't reached the Sweet 16 since 2016-17, but there's optimism this team could be the one that gets the job done.

Needle-moving week for Wisconsin. Boyd + Blackwell are the type of electric duo that win you games in March. Have shot up multiple seed lines this week and should keep climbing. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 14, 2026

This right here is why the Badgers are a dark horse Sweet 16 team this year. When they can hit shots, and they have one of the best 1-2 punches in the country in Blackwell and Boyd, they’ll beat anyone. This team has an Elite 8 ceiling and a R64 floor. Going to be fascinating! https://t.co/wdX2CWs6eN — Possession Arrow College Basketball (@ArrowCBB) February 14, 2026

The duo of John Blackwell and Nick Boyd is a backcourt that can carry a team on a March run



2 seeds are going to be praying on Selection Sunday they don’t see Wisconsin pop up as the 7 seed in their bracket — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) February 14, 2026

A 2 seeds worst nightmare this March is gonna be a red hot 7 seed Wisconsin https://t.co/4wK1pLGwbC — Nick Bateman (CBB guru) (@nickbateman33) February 14, 2026

What we’ve learned about Wisconsin this season:



They might lose in the R64.

They also might win the national title. — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) February 14, 2026

Wouldn’t be shocked at all if Wisconsin made a real run in the tournament. These dudes can run with anyone in the country. https://t.co/4YeJxBYKEO — Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) February 14, 2026

And for as impressive as Boyd and Blackwell have been, Wisconsin is far from a one-dimensional team. Their frontcourt rotation of Nolan Winter — who's been one of the Big Ten's top rebounders and most efficient scorers — Aleksas Bieliauskas and Austin Rapp have been lethal.

While being capable shooters, Winter and Bieliauskas dominated the glass against Illinois and stumped the Spartans frontcourt defensively. Rapp has made significant strides in rebounding and defense, while still being one of two microwave scorers the Badgers bring off the bench.

Rapp and Braeden Carrington are threats to hit five three-pointers on any night and can get hot in a hurry, making Wisconsin's already potent offensive attack even more dangerous.

