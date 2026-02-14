Nick Boyd, John Blackwell have turned Wisconsin Badgers into March Madness darkhorse
Over the past five games, Wisconsin has gone from the NCAA Tournament bubble to a team that top seeds would dread to see in their portion of the March Madness bracket.
The Badgers have grabbed plenty of national headlines during their stellar stretch of play, earning the title of "giant killer" after downing No. 8 Illinois and No. 10 Michigan State in back-to-back games and becoming the only team in the country with three wins over AP Top 10 teams.
But it's not just the fact that they've pulled off a slew of impressive upsets recently. It's how the Badgers have won.
The duo of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell have a lot to do with that.
Nick Boyd and John Blackwell earning rightful recognition for success
Boyd and Blackwell have been unstoppable lately, and their cumulative play against Illinois and Michigan State has put them firmly in the conversation for best backcourt in the country.
In those two games they've totaled 102 points, 15 assists and two turnovers, single-handedly taking over at different points.
Against the Spartans, Boyd dropped 20 points in the first half, and Blackwell delivered 19 points in the second half.
Their performances had social media buzzing.
But past their individual performances, Blackwell and Boyd are the type of guard duo that many believe could thrive in the NCAA Tournament, where shot making and guard play are critical.
Wisconsin hasn't reached the Sweet 16 since 2016-17, but there's optimism this team could be the one that gets the job done.
And for as impressive as Boyd and Blackwell have been, Wisconsin is far from a one-dimensional team. Their frontcourt rotation of Nolan Winter — who's been one of the Big Ten's top rebounders and most efficient scorers — Aleksas Bieliauskas and Austin Rapp have been lethal.
While being capable shooters, Winter and Bieliauskas dominated the glass against Illinois and stumped the Spartans frontcourt defensively. Rapp has made significant strides in rebounding and defense, while still being one of two microwave scorers the Badgers bring off the bench.
Rapp and Braeden Carrington are threats to hit five three-pointers on any night and can get hot in a hurry, making Wisconsin's already potent offensive attack even more dangerous.
