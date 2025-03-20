All Badgers

Expert NCAA Tournament predictions for Wisconsin, national champion, Final Four

Check out how far some experts have Wisconsin making it in the NCAA Tournament

Dana Becker

Most experts have Wisconsin and Greg Gard either making a run to the Elite Eight or getting bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The joy of seeing an underdog advance through March Madness is only magnified when you have it picked on your official bracket - hopefully, you have ONE official bracket along with a host of other fun ones you’ve filled out.

Well, for those in the business, they get one chance to impress with their official brackets.

Here are some of the expert NCAA Tournament picks with what round they have Wisconsin losing, who they have cutting down the nets in San Antonio and the Final Four:

NCAA TOURNAMENT EXPERT PICKS FOR WISCONSIN, NATIONAL CHAMPION, FINAL FOUR

Dick Vitale

  • Wisconsin losing to Alabama in Sweet 16
  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Houston

Gary Parrish

  • Wisconsin losing to VCU in second round
  • National champion: Auburn
  • Final Four: Auburn, St. John’s, Duke, Houston

Matt Norlander

  • Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
  • National champion: Houston
  • Final Four: Houston, Auburn, St. John’s, Alabama

Kyle Boone

  • Wisconsin losing to Duke in Elite Eight
  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston

David Cobb

  • Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Tennessee

Jerry Palm

  • Wisconsin losing to Duke in Elite Eight
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Houston

Dennis Dodd

  • Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
  • National champion: Houston
  • Final Four: Houston, Michigan State, Florida, Duke

Chip Patterson

  • Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Tennessee

Cameron Salerno

  • Wisconsin losing to VCU in second round
  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Florida, Gonzaga

Isaac Trotter

  • Wisconsin losing to VCU in second round
  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston

Ryan Fagan

  • Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee

Pat Forde

  • Wisconsin losing to Duke in Elite Eight
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Houston

Bryan Fischer

  • Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston

Jay Bilas

  • Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston

Jeff Borzello

  • Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston
