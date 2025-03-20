Expert NCAA Tournament predictions for Wisconsin, national champion, Final Four
Check out how far some experts have Wisconsin making it in the NCAA Tournament
The joy of seeing an underdog advance through March Madness is only magnified when you have it picked on your official bracket - hopefully, you have ONE official bracket along with a host of other fun ones you’ve filled out.
Well, for those in the business, they get one chance to impress with their official brackets.
Here are some of the expert NCAA Tournament picks with what round they have Wisconsin losing, who they have cutting down the nets in San Antonio and the Final Four:
NCAA TOURNAMENT EXPERT PICKS FOR WISCONSIN, NATIONAL CHAMPION, FINAL FOUR
Dick Vitale
- Wisconsin losing to Alabama in Sweet 16
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Houston
Gary Parrish
- Wisconsin losing to VCU in second round
- National champion: Auburn
- Final Four: Auburn, St. John’s, Duke, Houston
Matt Norlander
- Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
- National champion: Houston
- Final Four: Houston, Auburn, St. John’s, Alabama
Kyle Boone
- Wisconsin losing to Duke in Elite Eight
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston
David Cobb
- Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Tennessee
Jerry Palm
- Wisconsin losing to Duke in Elite Eight
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Houston
Dennis Dodd
- Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
- National champion: Houston
- Final Four: Houston, Michigan State, Florida, Duke
Chip Patterson
- Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Tennessee
Cameron Salerno
- Wisconsin losing to VCU in second round
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Florida, Gonzaga
Isaac Trotter
- Wisconsin losing to VCU in second round
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston
Ryan Fagan
- Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee
Pat Forde
- Wisconsin losing to Duke in Elite Eight
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Houston
Bryan Fischer
- Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston
Jay Bilas
- Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston
Jeff Borzello
- Wisconsin losing to BYU in second round
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston
