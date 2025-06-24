4 players who are primed to break out for Wisconsin Badgers on defense during 2025 season
Mike Tressel's unit fluctuated between stumping elite offenses and being obliterated by some of the Big Ten's lowest-scoring offenses.
A disappointing theme emerged on the defensive end, regardless of the end result: The University of Wisconsin football team could not create negative plays.
The Badgers ranked last in the country in tackles for loss (42), and also generated merely 17 sacks and 12 combined fumbles and interceptions.
They seemingly acknowledged the problem during the offseason, replacing almost the entire defensive line through the transfer portal and putting an emphasis on making big plays. With so much offseason turnover, there are plenty of opportunities for players to ascend into massive roles.
After identifying four players who could break out offensively last week, Wisconsin Badgers on SI has picked out four players who could do the same on defense.
Christian Alliegro, junior linebacker
It shouldn't be surprising to see Alliegro on this list, and there's a serious argument to be made that he already broke out in the closing month of the 2024 season. And with Wisconsin's history of producing elite linebackers, Alliegro has the goods to be next in line.
He stepped into a starting role for the final four games of the regular season, logging 45 tackles during that stretch. He finished the year with 66 tackles, which stood second on the team.
With Jaheim Thomas and Jake Chaney gone, it's Alliegro's linebacking unit. His natural instincts, closing speed and reliable tackling are a recipe for success.
Jay'viar Suggs, graduate defensive lineman
Suggs is one of many new transfers along the defensive front. Still, I'd bank on Suggs being the guy who rises above the rest.
He played a rotational role with LSU in 2024, accumulating 10 tackles and two sacks, but he's entering his seventh collegiate year and has an open path to first-team reps. He received first-team reps this spring on the interior of the defensive line with sixth-year senior Ben Barten and two transfers, Charles Perkins (FCS program UT-Martin) and Parker Petersen (Tulane).
Suggs impressed during spring practices and offers more versatility than Perkins and Petersen on the inside, making him a clear candidate to lead the room in snaps this fall.
Austin Brown, senior safety
Brown has been lauded for his versatility throughout his three-year career in Madison. He's played the nickel and safety positions, showing out in defense of the pass and run.
While his changeability has proved valuable to the Badgers, Brown is set to specialize at strong safety in 2025.
Brown should benefit from consistent playing time at an individual position. He has put on some weight and added muscle over the offseason, as he noted in a post-practice interview this spring, which should help him attacking the run downhill.
Corey Walker, redshirt senior outside linebacker
In a similar situation as Suggs but with more competition, finding a breakout candidate off the edge feels like a guessing game.
Walker still feels like a very safe pick. He's got the size and athleticism to get to the passer or kick inside and hold his gap to plug up a run.
He led Western Michigan with 5½ sacks last season and deflected five passes while totaling 38 tackles. He was one of the Badgers' most consistent players on the defensive front during spring ball and is on track to be a Week 1 starter who could be disruptive against the run or pass.