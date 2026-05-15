Former Wisconsin Basketball Star Joins Lamont Paris at South Carolina

Nearly a decade after leading the Badgers to back-to-back Final Fours and a historic upset over undefeated Kentucky, Sam Dekker is officially trading his jersey for a whistle. In a move that feels like a 2015 reunion, the Sheboygan native has been named an assistant coach at South Carolina under Lamont Paris, one of the coaches who helped develop him into a first-round NBA pick in Madison.

Dekker’s jump to the sidelines follows a trend of Badger legends finding their way back to the bench. For Wisconsin fans, seeing Dekker and Paris back together may be happening in Gamecock Garnet, but the DNA of the hire is pure Cardinal and White.

A Final Four Reunion

The connection between Dekker and Paris is deep. Dekker played three seasons under Paris in Madison (2012-15), a stretch where the Badgers went an incredible 91-24 and made back-to-back Final Four appearances.

For Paris, bringing in a player he helped develop into a first-round NBA pick was a "dream opportunity" to bolster his staff's on-court development.

“Development of each player's individual abilities is as important now as it has ever been in college basketball,” said Paris. “Sam's unique experiences and skill set will allow him to have a tremendous impact on our players and program immediately. He is a winner through and through.”

Transitioning from Player to Coach

The former Wisconsin basketball star will hang up the sneakers after an 11-year pro career and will now have the chance to learn the coaching ropes under his former mentor in the SEC.

“The decision to transition from player to coach is not one I took lightly, but joining Coach Paris and this program was a dream opportunity,” Dekker said in the official release. “Some of my best memories as a player were competing in two Final Fours with Coach Paris, and I look forward to doing that with him again.”

The Badger Coaching Pipeline is Building

Wisconsin special assistant to the head coach Brad Davison, center, is shown during the second half of their game Friday, December 19, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Villanova beat Wisconsin 76-66 in overtime. At right is associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dekker’s move to the bench continues a growing trend of former Badger stars transitioning into the coaching ranks. Just last fall, Brad Davison returned to Madison to join Greg Gard’s staff after his own stint overseas. Now, Dekker takes his high basketball IQ and over a decade of pro experience to Columbia, South Carolina, where, coincidentally, former Wisconsin basketball player Aleksas Bieliauskas will be next season.

While he won’t be wearing the Cardinal and White this time, Badger fans will undoubtedly be keeping one eye on the SEC scores this winter to see how Coach Dekker is faring.