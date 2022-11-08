The Wisconsin Badgers managed to notch their first win of the 2022-2023 men's basketball season on Monday night, taking down the South Dakota Coyotes 85-59.

The 26-point victory was spurred by some stellar three-point shooting and a strong performance by the Badgers.

Here is a look back at some game notes, and top plays from Wisconsin's season opener.

Game notes

Tyler Wahl had his fifth career double-double, finishing the game wiht 19 points and 10 rebounds. He also added a career-high nine free throws, shooting 90% from the stripe.

Tyler Wahl actually led Wisconsin in points, rebounds, and assists.

Chucky Hepburn added 14 points against South Dakota, marking his thirteenth game with at least 10 points with Wisconsin. Steven Crowl also reached double-digits for the for the fourteenth time in his career with the Badgers.

The Badgers had 11 different players score versus South Dakota, with four of the team's five starters finishing with over 10 points.

With the win, Wisconsin has now won 24 of their last 25 home-openers, and seven in a row.

Wisconsin made nine first half three-pointers, that is the ninth-most for a single half in program history. Overall, seven different players made at least one three-point shot.

The Badgers made 17-of-23 free throw attempts, that would have been the fifth-most all of last season.

Wisconsin finished the game averaging 1.288 points per possession an scored on 56.1% of their offensive possessions during the game.

Wisconsin was 2-of-2 on dunks, 8-of-14 on layups, had 13 fast-break points on Monday night.

The Badgers led for the entirety of the game following a three-point make by Steven Crowl 10 seconds into the contest.

Wisconsin's biggest lead on the night was 28 points with 46 seconds remaining, while the team had a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter that ultimately helped them pull away from South Dakota.

Greg Gard's bench had 23 points on Monday evening, outscoring South Dakota's bench by five.

Top plays

#1: Chucky Hepburn's buzzer-beater before halftime

Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn made arguably the play of the night with a deep three-pointer as time expired in the first half. Tyler Wahl hurried the ball down the court and found Hepburn for the big shot to give the Badgers momentum heading into the intermission.

#2: Tyler Wahl with the steal and breakaway dunk

This time Tyler Wahl took care of things himself, coming up with a great steal and then finishing the play with a dunk on the other end. The defensive steal was a tremendous individual effort and Wahl was able to get an easy two points.

#3: Connor Essegian with the pretty pass, Tyler Wahl with the huge flush

While Connor Essegian shot the ball well against South Dakota, he also made a tremendous pass off pick and roll to find a diving Tyler Wahl. Wahl took care of the rest with a huge one-handed dunk that he put down with authority.

