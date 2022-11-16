Game notes and top plays from Wisconsin's win vs. UW-Green Bay

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team improved to 3-0 overall on Tuesday night with a 56-45 win over UW-Green Bay.

While the game was far from spectacular, the Badgers did have some notable performances and exciting plays take place in the victory.

Here is a look back at some game notes, and top plays from Wisconsin's double-digit win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

Game notes

Carter Gilmore made his second-career three-pointer against UW-Green Bay. His previous three came back in December of 2021. Gilmore also matched his career highs in both points and rebounds with five each in the game.

Jordan Davis scored a team-high 11 points, notching his second-consecutive double-digit scoring output, and the second of his college career. He was 3-of-6 from behind the three-point arc.

Tyler Wahl added eight points and nine rebounds versus UW-Green Bay. He now leads the team in both categories, averaging 14.7 points and eight rebounds per game.

The Badgers now have four players averaging 10 or more points through the first three games. Tyler Wahl (14.7 ppg), Chucky Hepburn (11 ppg), Steven Crowl (10 ppg), and Jordan Davis (10 ppg) lead the way for Wisconsin.

While Chucky Hepburn did not shoot the ball well, he did grab a career-high eight rebounds in the game against UW-Green Bay.

With the win, Wisconsin has now started 3-0 in two of the past three seasons.

In terms of +/- on the night, Jordan Davis led all players at +13 while on the court, while Carter Gilmore (+12) and Max Klesmit (+12) were just behind him.

The Badgers are now 27-1 all-time against UW Green Bay and are undefeated against the Phoenix inside the Kohl Center.

With Greg Gard as head coach, Wisconsin is 22-1 when the Badgers hold an opponent to under 50 points.

Through the first three games, the Badgers are holding opponents to just 11.1% from three-point range.

Wisconsin outrebounded UW-Green Bay overall and crashed the glass with 15 offense rebounds compared to only three for the Phoenix.

The Badger shot 16-of-19 from the free-throw line, making 84% of their attempts from the charity stripe.

Wisconsin was a mere 4-of-19 on layups and averaged under a point-per-possession in the win. Overall, the Badgers were 8-of-19 from three (42.1%), but only made 8-of-30 (26.7%) from inside the paint.

Bronson Koenig was the honorary captain for the Badgers. His visit drew a large applause as part of the pregame festivities.

Top plays

#1: Alley-oop to Markus Ilver

While there weren't a lot of offensive fireworks on Tuesday night, one play stood out. Late in the first half, Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit found Markus Ilver on a beautifully designed set play for an alley-oop. Ilver made a back-cut off a screen from Jordan Davis, and Klemsit just threw it up for the bouncy forward to do the rest. The dunk represented Ilver's only points in the game, but it was an impressive play.

#2: Jordan Davis chases down

Following a poor pass by Carter Gilmore, UW-Green Bay got out in transition for what looked like an easy layup. However, Jordan Davis made a tremendous effort play to get back on defense and block the layup attempt. Davis put together another strong game for the Badgers on Tuesday night, playing well on both ends of the court.

#3: Tyler Wahl with the offensive rebound and put back

Tyler Wahl only made 2-of-11 attempts on Tuesday night, but early on he had one of the top individual efforts of the game with an offensive rebound and lay-in. Wahl grabbed the offensive rebound with one hand and maneuvered his way into the paint for the easy bucket.

