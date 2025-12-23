Greg Gard provides injury updates on Nolan Winter, John Blackwell after win over Central Michigan
Madison, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers had amassed a 30-point lead late in Monday night's game against Central Michigan when the Kohl Center fell silent.
The crowd looked on as star forward Nolan Winter lay on the floor grasping at his right ankle, denying teammates' offers to bring him to his feet.
With John Blackwell inactive for the contest due to an undisclosed injury, Winter's injury felt like a potential nightmare scenario for a Badgers' team that had already put itself behind the 8-ball with its performances against key non-conference opponents.
Those worries eased as Winter found his footing and managed to walk to the locker room under his own power, though he was sporting a noticeable limp.
Greg Gard provided updates on Winter and Blackwell's health following the victory, and it looks as though the Badgers have avoided any serious injury concerns.
Greg Gard delivers good news on injuries to key starters
Shortly after heading to the locker room, Winter re-emerged to watch the final minutes from the edge of the tunnel. He had a bag of ice taped around his right foot.
"He was walking around. He didn't even know what happened," Gard said postgame. "He said it'd be fine, and we'll get some time off here where he can get himself feeling good again."
Gard was a bit more tight-lipped when it came to Blackwell.
"JB will be fine," Gard said. "It was just... I haven't talked to my trainer."
Gard added that Blackwell went through some pregame work earlier in the evening, but the guard wasn't feeling good enough to warrant playing.
The coach didn't specify what sort of injury Blackwell is dealing with, but it sounds like he won't be sidelined for long.
Senior wing Braeden Carrington returned to the hardwood after missing Wisconsin's matchup against Villanova last Friday. He said postgame that he was dealing with a hip injury.
Gard expanded upon Carrington's injury, noting that the Tulsa transfer hadn't practiced in the past week. The team didn't know how his injury would respond to game action Monday.
Carrington held up just fine, playing nine minutes and knocking down a trio of three-pointers.
Wisconsin will have nearly a full week to rest and recover before its next game, when they take on UW-Milwaukee at the Kohl Center on Dec. 30.
