Wisconsin Badgers linked to impressive international recruit for 2026 class
Greg Gard has mentioned the possibility of adding a third player to Wisconsin's 2026 freshman class, a player who'd join New Zealand guard Jackson Ball and Milwaukee guard La'Trevion Fenderson.
Considering how late in the cycle the Badgers are, having already signed Ball and Fenderson, the addition would likely have to come from abroad.
One of those potential additions has been revealed.
Wisconsin Badgers show interest in skilled German forward
A report from On3 Sports listed Wisconsin as one of a few teams that have reached out to Fynn Lastring, a 6-foot-10 forward from Germany.
Lastring has taken visits to New Mexico and Liberty, while schools like Cal, Nebraska and Wisconsin, among others, have shown interest, per On3.
The 18-year-old carries a lot of the traits Wisconsin has sought out in recent years. He's a fluid mover who can knock down three-pointers, and he has plenty of experience playing in the pick-and-roll.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers demanding more from Austin Rapp, freshmen forwards
Representing Germany at U18 EuroBasket, Lastring averaged 12.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks over 28.7 minutes. He shot 38.7 percent on three-pointers.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
He's split his domestic action this season among Germany's top two leagues. In Germany's Pro-A League, Lastring is averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.2 minutes spanning nine games while shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range.
A move doesn't seem imminent for Lastring, but at the very least, it's a strong indication that Gard and the Badgers will add a third player to its 2026 class.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.Follow CamWilhorn