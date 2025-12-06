Greg Gard has mentioned the possibility of adding a third player to Wisconsin's 2026 freshman class, a player who'd join New Zealand guard Jackson Ball and Milwaukee guard La'Trevion Fenderson.

Considering how late in the cycle the Badgers are, having already signed Ball and Fenderson, the addition would likely have to come from abroad.

One of those potential additions has been revealed.

Wisconsin Badgers show interest in skilled German forward

A report from On3 Sports listed Wisconsin as one of a few teams that have reached out to Fynn Lastring, a 6-foot-10 forward from Germany.

German pro skilled big man Fynn Lastring has taken visits to New Mexico and Liberty, with Cal firmly in the mix.



The 6-10 big man has heard from a mix of schools including Nebraska and Wisconsin, per his NIL agents Egemen Onen and Jan Jagla.https://t.co/EGTCBc1gi6 pic.twitter.com/POOFodnyYD — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 5, 2025

Lastring has taken visits to New Mexico and Liberty, while schools like Cal, Nebraska and Wisconsin, among others, have shown interest, per On3.

The 18-year-old carries a lot of the traits Wisconsin has sought out in recent years. He's a fluid mover who can knock down three-pointers, and he has plenty of experience playing in the pick-and-roll.

Representing Germany at U18 EuroBasket, Lastring averaged 12.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks over 28.7 minutes. He shot 38.7 percent on three-pointers.

Check out the #FIBAU18 EuroBasket All-Tournaments Teams, selected by @ClayAtki and @dogtheballer!



Breakout 1st Team:



🇱🇻 Jaroslavs Pihtovs

🇫🇷 Bastien Grasshoff

🇱🇻 Valdis Valters (MVP)

🇩🇪 Fynn Lastring

🇬🇷 Panagiotis Lefas



🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tssZRxO5Zu — Prospects Stats (@ProspectsStats) August 7, 2025

He's split his domestic action this season among Germany's top two leagues. In Germany's Pro-A League, Lastring is averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.2 minutes spanning nine games while shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range.

A move doesn't seem imminent for Lastring, but at the very least, it's a strong indication that Gard and the Badgers will add a third player to its 2026 class.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: